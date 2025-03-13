Australia and the Ministry of Education and Sports launch a groundbreaking video to promote gender equality in the classroom

On 4th March 2025, Dr. Daravone Kittiphanh, Vice Minister of Education and Sports, Lao PDR, and Ms. Benita Sommerville, Charge d’affaires, Australian Embassy, co-chaired an event celebrating International Women’s Day to raise awareness about the role of education and the media in shaping a more gender-equal future. Around 70 participants attended the event, including Directors and Deputy Directors from across Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) departments, and Directors of major media outlets in Lao PDR.

Dr Daravone said, “International Women’s Day is a time to reflect on the ongoing efforts required to achieve gender equality and renew our shared commitment to positive change that benefits all in our society. Gender equality is a key priority in the Government of Lao PDR’s Education and Sports Sector Development Plan. The Ministry of Education and Sports’ media teams and media organizations throughout the country play vital roles in fostering a more progressive and inclusive society while improving outcomes for disadvantaged children. It is my privilege to host today’s gathering as we celebrate our recent successes and present our first video promoting gender equality in schools.”

Ms. Benita Sommerville said, “Gender equality continues to be a priority for the Australian Government. Last month, Australia’s Foreign Minister launched Australia’s new International Gender Equality Strategy, marking our commitment to advancing gender equality and the rights of women across the world, particularly in the Indo-Pacific. But achieving true gender equality requires more than just policies. It demands cultural change, education, and the power of storytelling. That is why Australia is proud to support the Ministry of Education and Sports through the BEQUAL program, in launching a new gender promotion video today. This initiative highlights the crucial role teachers play in fostering gender equality in the classroom.”