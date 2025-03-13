A' Handmade, Crafts and Artisan Design Award Announces Comprehensive Prize Package for 2024

Artisan Design Awards 2025

The A' Artisan Design Award introduces an extensive prize package aimed at recognizing and celebrating excellence in artisan design worldwide

COMO, CO, ITALY, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Handmade, Crafts and Artisan Design Award , a highly prestigious international design competition, has announced its comprehensive prize package for the 2024-2025 competition period. The award, established in 2008, aims to recognize and honor outstanding achievements in artisan design, craftsmanship, and handmade products. This distinguished accolade serves as a platform for artisans, craftspeople, and designers to gain recognition for their contributions to advancing art, science, design, and technology in the field of artisan design.The award holds particular significance in today's rapidly evolving artisan industry landscape, where traditional craftsmanship meets contemporary design innovation. By recognizing excellence in artisan design, the competition supports the preservation of traditional craft techniques while encouraging innovation and advancement in the field. The award addresses the growing demand for authentic, well-crafted products and celebrates the artisans who maintain and advance these essential cultural practices.The competition welcomes entries from artisans, craftspeople, handcrafted product manufacturers, and artist workshops worldwide. Eligible categories encompass various disciplines, including textile arts, glass art, metalwork, ceramics, woodworking, jewelry design, and leatherwork. The submission period for the 2024-2025 cycle remains open until March 30th, 2025, with results to be announced on May 1st, 2025. Participants may choose between Pro-Edition and Digital-Edition entry options, each offering distinct benefits tailored to different needs and preferences.Entries undergo evaluation through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where an international jury panel assesses submissions based on innovation, functionality, aesthetic qualities, social impact, and cultural significance. The judging methodology emphasizes fairness and transparency, utilizing standardized evaluation criteria to ensure objective assessment of each entry.The A' Design Prize package includes the prestigious winner logo, a recognition certificate, and for Pro-Edition participants, an exclusive metal trophy. As a concealed category competition, the award respects and protects the confidentiality of winning entries, allowing laureates to maintain control over their intellectual property while still receiving recognition for their achievements.This initiative reflects the broader mission of the A' Design Award to foster excellence in artisan design and create incentives for superior products that benefit society. The award program aims to motivate craftspeople and artisan enterprises to push the boundaries of their craft while preserving traditional techniques and cultural heritage.Interested parties may learn more at:About A' Handmade, Crafts and Artisan Design AwardThe A' Handmade, Crafts and Artisan Design Award represents a significant platform for recognizing excellence in artisan design and craftsmanship. This international competition provides artisans, craftspeople, and manufacturers an opportunity to showcase their expertise while maintaining confidentiality of their work. The award emphasizes innovation, cultural preservation, and technical mastery in various craft disciplines, supporting the advancement of artisan design through recognition of superior achievements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award, based in Como, Italy, stands as a prestigious international design competition that recognizes excellence across multiple design disciplines. Established in 2008, the competition operates through a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an expert jury panel. The award program aims to advance society through good design by motivating creators to develop superior products and projects that benefit communities worldwide. Through its philanthropic mission, the A' Design Award seeks to enhance global appreciation for design excellence while fostering innovation and cultural exchange.

