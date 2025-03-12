Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in 2024 Homicide Case

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a fatal shooting in Northeast.

On Monday, December 30, 2024, at approximately 3:49 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast for the report of a shooting. Once on the scene, officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent was identified as 31-year-old Damion Hill, of no fixed address.

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19-year-old Caleb Padilla of Northeast, D.C., was located, placed under arrest, and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

CCN: 24201570

###

