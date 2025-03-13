Furniture Design Studios showcases Leadership and Expertise in Hospitality

Working alongside Jill Ann Monaco at Furniture Design Studios has been instrumental in building strong relationships and driving sales growth.” — Brandon Brockmiller

CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Furniture Design Studios proudly announces the leadership of Jill Ann Monaco an author, and industry professional, as a key member of its Executive Sales team. With a passion for building meaningful relationships and an extensive background in networking and business development, Jill Ann is dedicated to expanding the company’s presence in the hospitality industry.Furniture Design Studios is renowned for its expertise in manufacturing and sourcing high-quality furnishings, including casegoods , seating and kitchens for the hospitality industry. Through their Concept to Completion method, the company provides seamless support from initial design to final installation, ensuring excellence in every project.Jill Ann Monaco brings a wealth of experience in leadership, relationship-building, and networking. As a trusted leader, she has empowered professionals across industries with her insights on networking, business development, and personal growth. Her commitment to excellence and innovation strengthens Furniture Design Studios’ reputation as a trusted partner for hotel owners, designers, and architects seeking premium furnishing solutions.In her role, Jill Ann has joined forces with seasoned Executive Sales Director Brandon Brockmiller, a respected industry expert with over 30 years of experience working with world-renowned hotel brands. Together, their combined knowledge and expansive networks enhance Furniture Design Studios’ ability to deliver top-tier solutions for hospitality projects in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and beyond.As Furniture Design Studios continues to expand, Jill Ann invites businesses and professionals to discover their comprehensive, high-quality furnishing solutions tailored for the hospitality industry. In addition, both Jill Ann and Brandon are available for interviews, industry panels, and speaking engagements, offering valuable insights into the evolving hospitality industry.For media inquiries, consultations, or to learn more, contact Jill Ann Monaco today.

