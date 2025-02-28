Furniture Design Studios Celebrates 30 years of Excellence in the Hospitality Industry

Style with quality

Furniture Design Studios has been manufacturing casegoods, seating and kitchens for decades to the hospitality industry.

I have a passion for helping people bring their ideas to life. I believe in building strong lasting relationships and fostering connections with each client is key.” — Jill Ann Monaco

PLAINVIEW, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Furniture Design Studios proudly marks its 30th anniversary, celebrating three decades of expertise in crafting custom furniture solutions for the hospitality industry. Since our founding, we have been dedicated to bringing our clients' visions to life with high-quality, custom-made furniture designed for hotels, restaurants, and timeshare properties worldwide.From Concept to Completion, we have worked with hotel owners, major brands, and restaurateurs to deliver tailor-made furniture that meets the highest standards of quality and functionality. Over the past 30 years, our commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and customer service has positioned us as a trusted partner in the hospitality industry.As manufacturers with an expert design development team, we collaborate closely with clients to transform their ideas into reality. Whether it's creating luxurious resort furnishings, high-end restaurant décor, or innovative timeshare solutions, we oversee the entire process—from sourcing the finest materials to production and delivery—ensuring a seamless experience for our clients.With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Florida, and Hong Kong, along with onsite production and logistics capabilities, we have successfully executed projects on a global scale. Our hands-on approach allows us to maintain full control over quality, timelines, and costs, ensuring outstanding results every time.In celebration of our 30th anniversary, we invite you to visit our 30,000-square-foot showroom and office space in Long Island, NY. This milestone is a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence, and we look forward to sharing this achievement with our valued clients and partners. Come experience our craftsmanship firsthand, meet our team, and explore how we can bring your next project to life.To discuss your upcoming project and how we can assist, we encourage you to schedule a meeting with our Executive Sales Representative, Jillann Monaco. Jillann and the FDS team are available to guide you through the process, answer any questions, and explore the possibilities for your hospitality venture. Contact Jillann directly at jill@fdstudios.com or 310/387-6067.For more information about Furniture Design Studios, to schedule a consultation with Jillann, or to learn more about our services, please visit www.fdstudios.com

