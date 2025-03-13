Public Cloud Migration Market Projected to Hit USD 300.0 Billion at a 10.7% CAGR by 2035

Public Cloud Migration Market Size

Public Cloud Migration Market: Enterprises shift to cloud for scalability, cost efficiency, and enhanced digital transformation.

Key players include Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Accenture, Cloudflare, Amazon Web Services, IBM, and Salesforce, among others.” — Market Research Future (MRFR)

NEW YORK,, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), Lastly, the Public Cloud Migration Market Size was estimated at USD 108.53 billion in 2022. According to MRFR, the market is projected to grow from USD 120.14 billion in 2023 to USD 300.0 billion by 2032, achieving a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period (2024–2032).The public cloud migration market has experienced remarkable growth over the past decade, revolutionizing how organizations manage their IT infrastructures. This shift from traditional on-premises systems to cloud-based solutions offers numerous benefits, including cost savings, scalability, and enhanced flexibility. As businesses strive to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape, the demand for efficient and secure cloud migration services continues to escalate.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 100 Pages) at:Key Companies in the Public Cloud Migration Market Include:• Microsoft• Google• Cisco• Accenture• Cloudflare• Amazon Web Services• IBM• Salesforce• Alibaba Cloud• VMware• Red Hat• Oracle• Rackspace• Capgemini• AtosAWS provides a comprehensive suite of cloud services, enabling businesses to deploy applications and manage workloads effectively. Microsoft Azure follows closely, holding a 25% market share, offering robust cloud solutions integrated seamlessly with Microsoft's extensive software ecosystem. Google Cloud, with an 11% market share, emphasizes data analytics and machine learning capabilities, catering to organizations seeking advanced data processing solutions.Other notable contributors include Oracle, which has forged strategic partnerships with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, allowing customers to run Oracle databases on these platforms. This "run anywhere" strategy positions Oracle to capitalize on the growing demand for flexible cloud solutions.Additionally, companies like Birlasoft, Apptio, Logicworks, and NetApp offer specialized cloud migration services, assisting businesses in transitioning smoothly to public cloud environments.The public cloud migration market growth is segmented based on various factors, including organization size, industry verticals, and service types. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises have distinct migration requirements, with SMEs often seeking cost-effective solutions and large enterprises focusing on scalability and compliance. Industry verticals such as healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing exhibit unique migration patterns, influenced by specific regulatory and operational considerations. Service types encompass infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and software as a service (SaaS), each addressing different organizational needs during the migration process.Buy Now Premium Research Report -Several dynamics drive the public cloud migration market. The increasing adoption of digital transformation initiatives compels organizations to seek agile and scalable IT infrastructures, making cloud migration a strategic priority. The need for operational efficiency, cost reduction, and enhanced collaboration further accelerates this shift. However, challenges such as data security concerns, compliance requirements, and potential downtime during migration necessitate meticulous planning and execution. The emergence of hybrid cloud strategies, combining public and private clouds, reflects a trend toward customized solutions that balance flexibility with control.Recent developments in the public cloud migration market highlight its dynamic nature. Oracle's partnerships with major cloud providers exemplify a collaborative approach to meet diverse customer needs.Tyler Technologies' upward revision of its financial outlook underscores the growing demand for cloud-based IT services in the public sector.Conversely, regulatory scrutiny, such as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's investigation into Microsoft's cloud business for potential anti-competitive practices, indicates the complexities and challenges within the market.Browse In-depth Market Research Report -Regionally, North America leads the public cloud migration market outlook , driven by technological advancements and a high concentration of cloud service providers. Europe follows, with businesses increasingly adopting cloud solutions to enhance operational efficiency. The Asia-Pacific region exhibits significant growth potential, propelled by rapid digitalization and supportive government initiatives. Emerging economies in Latin America and Africa are also recognizing the benefits of cloud migration, contributing to the global expansion of the market.In conclusion, the public cloud migration market is a pivotal component of modern IT strategies, offering organizations the opportunity to innovate and adapt in a competitive environment. In conclusion, the public cloud migration market is a pivotal component of modern IT strategies, offering organizations the opportunity to innovate and adapt in a competitive environment. As technology evolves and businesses seek resilient infrastructures, the trend toward cloud migration is poised to continue its upward trajectory, reshaping industries and driving economic growth worldwide. 