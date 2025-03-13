Minetek Mid-West Hub now fully operational

Minetek expands its North American presence with the opening of its Mid-West Hub in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Minetek, a world-class provider of water management, underground ventilation and sound reduction solutions to mining and industrial leaders, announced the official opening of its Mid-West Hub in Columbus, Ohio, USA.The new Hub signals Minetek’s intentions to continue its growth in the regions of North and South America, following decades of delivering proactive and responsive solutions across the globe.Dallas Bird, Minetek’s Managing Director, stated, “we’ve invested heavily in growing our capacity in the region with all economic indicators pointing to sustained demand in key industries across North and South America. Our clients – new and existing - have been clear that our solutions in water management, underground ventilation and sound attenuation are helping them meet their immediate operational and broader, long-term ESG objectives and our new Mid-West Hub further cements our position as being 100% client-focused.”Jeff Southard, Minetek’s VP North America, added, “being able to deploy solutions rapidly is critical for the clients we serve, and our Mid-West Hub enables us to respond quickly to meet their needs. We already have a broad footprint of sales and domain expertise strategically placed across the continental United States in areas including California, Wisconsin, Oregon, Missouri, New Jersey and also in Calgary, Canada. Following the establishment of a new corporate office location in Houston, Texas, the addition of the new Hub underpins our capability in both North and South America to help our client’s faster and more efficiently than ever before.”Rick Markham, Minetek’s Global Aftersales Manager, underlined, “we have a comprehensive network of resources on the ground supporting the ongoing operations of our clients. This new, extended capacity to centrally warehouse critical stocks to deploy where and when they are needed will help keep our clients on the move, reducing the potential impacts of downtime and improving overall operational effectiveness.”The Mid-West Hub is the latest addition to Minetek’s global capacity with similar sites now operational in Perth, Western Australia supporting mining and industrial clients in Australia’s vast goldfields and network of metalliferous mining operations. Minetek’s Sydney, Australia-based Centre of Excellence remains the core of global manufacturing for the group.As mining and industrial leaders endeavor to optimize their operations in both planned and responsive measures, with ongoing demand for mining commodities in traditional ore applications and the burgeoning need for electrification minerals continuing to increase, Minetek is well positioned to meet this global ramp in demand.About MinetekInnovative water management for compliance & sustainability.Managing excess water is one of the greatest challenges in mining and broader industrial settings. Minetek Water provides the most comprehensive and cost-effective water evaporation technology , designed to ensure environmental compliance while minimising operational risks.- Capable of processing various water qualities, including solids up to 4.0mm.- Engineered to handle pH levels from 1.8 to 14+, making it effective in extreme industrial conditions.- Successfully implemented in 700+ projects worldwide.Optimising underground ventilation.Since 1984, Minetek Air has pioneered air management solutions designed to enhance productivity, energy efficiency, and cost reduction in underground mining operations. Engineered for precise airflow control, Minetek’s ventilation technology helps mines:- Deliver air where and when it’s needed.- Reduce energy consumption and emissions.- Ensure a guaranteed return on investment.Industry-leading noise reduction solutions.Compliance with noise regulations is essential for mining and industrial operations. Minetek Sound delivers world-class sound attenuation technology designed to reduce noise-related risks without impacting equipment performance.- Proven to reduce noise emissions by up to 50%.- Over 1,500 machines attenuated across 90+ OEM-approved models.- Enables operations to mitigate noise compliance risks effectively.For more information about Minetek or the information in this release visit www.minetek.com or contact:Andy HopeRegional Sales ManagerMinetekandy.hope@minetek.com+1 303 661 7425Clive TomkinsBusiness Development ManagerMinetekclive.tomkins@minetek.com+1 303 888 4781Jake BrandsenBusiness Development ManagerMinetekjake.brandsen@minetek.com+1 206 773 5535Rick MarkhamGlobal Aftersales ManagerMinetekrick.markham@minetek.com+1 908 514 2279

