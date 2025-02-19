GROWN BRILLIANCE EXPANDS TO 14 BOUTIQUES, SOLIDIFYING ITS PRESENCE IN THE LUXURY LAB-GROWN DIAMOND MARKET

Grown Brilliance, the leading lab-grown diamond brand, continues its impressive retail expansion with 14 boutique locations across key U.S. markets.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grown Brilliance, the leading lab-grown diamond brand, continues its impressive retail expansion with 14 boutique locations across key U.S. markets. This milestone underscores the brand’s commitment to providing sustainable, high-quality diamond jewelry through an elevated in-store experience.With locations spanning major cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Washington D.C., Grown Brilliance has quickly become a go-to destination for ethically sourced, lab-grown diamonds. The company’s rapid retail growth reflects increasing consumer demand for sustainable and customizable fine jewelry.GROWN BRILLIANCE STORE LOCATIONS:● Chicago, IL – 12 E Cedar St, Chicago, IL 60611● Chicago, IL – 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, IL 60173● Los Angeles, CA – 8483 Melrose Place, Los Angeles, CA 90069● Dallas, TX (West Village) – 3699 McKinney Ave, Space 570, Dallas, TX 75204● Washington, D.C. – 3003 M Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20007● Washington, D.C. – 7986L Tysons Corner Center, Tysons, VA 22102● Columbus, OH – 405 The Strand W, Columbus, OH 43219● New York City, NY. – 579 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10017● Frisco, TX –2601 Preston Rd, Frisco, TX 75034● Philadelphia, PA – 160 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406● Boca Rotan, FL– 6000 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431● Houston, TX– 500 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood, TX 77546● Houston, TX– 1201 Lake Woodlands Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380● Houston, TX– 5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056“Our boutiques allow customers to experience Grown Brilliance in a new, immersive way—seeing, touching, and designing their own pieces with expert guidance,” said Akshie Jhaveri, Founder of Grown Brilliance. “We’re excited to continue expanding our footprint and bringing our conflict-free diamonds to even more communities.”In addition to its current locations, Grown Brilliance is set to open its highly anticipated SoHo flagship store in Spring 2025, further cementing its role as a leader in the next generation of fine jewelry retail.A Brand Built on Innovation and SustainabilityGrown Brilliance offers 100% carbon-offset diamonds in a variety of styles, from timelessclassics to modern, customizable designs. With over 13,000 engagements and 14,000 weddings celebrated with Grown Brilliance jewelry, the brand’s impact continues to grow.To locate a Grown Brilliance store near you, visit: https://www.grownbrilliance.com/store-locator For media inquiries, please contact: Jessica Kiraly jkiraly@megamegaprojects.com

