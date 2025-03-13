Giants Hit It Out of the Park for Medically Complex Children at Spring Training Event in Scottsdale

Families served by Team Select Home Care attend a special spring training event hosted by the San Francisco Giants in Scottsdale, AZ A proud San Francisco Giants fan shares a special moment with his loving mother during the spring training event hosted by the Giants and Team Select Home Care. A Team Select Home Care employee helps a young patient try on a custom baseball cap during the spring training event with the San Francisco Giants A group of San Francisco Giants players sign baseballs for medically complex children and their families during a special spring training event with Team Select Home Care. Team Select Home Care – Changing Lives for the Better

A day of baseball joy and community support highlights Arizona’s Family LHA program and Team Select’s pediatric home care mission.

This event was about more than just baseball—it was about celebrating the incredible strength of our families and the power of community support to ensure these children receive the care they deserve” — Fred Johnson, CEO of Team Select

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Francisco Giants opened their Spring Training Facility in Scottsdale for a special day of baseball, food, and community, welcoming medically complex children and their families served by Team Select Home Care Thanks to the Giants’ generosity and community spirit, families enjoyed a behind-the-scenes tour, met players, and experienced the joy of baseball in an inclusive and welcoming environment. Adding to the excitement, Delaware North, the official food service provider for the Spring Training campus, treated families to an authentic ballpark meal, featuring hot dogs and all the classic fixings.Shining a Spotlight on Arizona’s Family Licensed Health Aide (LHA) Program This heartwarming event also served to highlight Arizona’s Family Licensed Health Aide (LHA) program, a transformative initiative that empowers parents to become trained, licensed caregivers for their medically complex children—while also receiving compensation.As families across the country face challenges due to the nationwide nursing shortage, this innovative program provides a proven solution, ensuring children receive the skilled, in-home care they need while allowing families to stay together.Team Select Home Care has been a national advocate for the Family LHA model, actively working with policymakers and healthcare leaders to expand the program into more states. Arizona is one of the most recent states to adopt this family-first approach, making a life-changing impact for children with complex medical needs.Community Support That Makes a Difference“This event was about more than just baseball—it was about celebrating the incredible strength of our families and the power of community support to ensure these children receive the care they deserve,” said Fred Johnson, President and CEO of Team Select Home Care. “The Giants and Delaware North truly demonstrated what it means to step up and make a difference.”As a leader in pediatric home healthcare, Team Select Home Care specializes in skilled nursing for medically fragile children. With a deep commitment to advocating for sustainable home care solutions, Team Select continues to champion programs like Family LHA, ensuring more families gain access to the care and resources they need.A Grand Slam for Medically Complex ChildrenFor the families in attendance, the event was a rare opportunity to experience joy, connection, and inclusion—a day that will be remembered long after the final pitch.For more information about Team Select Home Care and Arizona’s Family Licensed Health Aide program, visit https://www.tshc.com/arizona-family-lha-program About Team Select Home CareTeam Select Home Care is dedicated to changing lives for the better by providing high-quality home healthcare services for medically complex children and adults. As a national advocate for the Family Licensed Health Aide (LHA) program, Team Select is committed to ensuring that more states recognize the benefits of empowering parents as caregivers while addressing the nursing shortage. https://tshc.com/ About Delaware NorthDelaware North is a global leader in hospitality and food service, providing premier dining experiences at sports venues, national parks, and entertainment destinations worldwide. Their commitment to community engagement ensures that fans and families alike enjoy unforgettable moments at every event.

