London Gold Unveils Yael Designs Ruby Collection Across Arizona Locations

The family-owned jeweler celebrates four decades of excellence by adding vibrant ruby and diamond pieces to its Scottsdale and Arrowhead showrooms.

CHANDLER , AZ, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- London Gold, a family of passionate artisans serving Arizona communities for over 40 years, announces the arrival of exclusive new pieces from award-winning designer Yehouda Saketkhou of Yael Designs. The collection features meticulously crafted ruby and diamond jewelry, available at select London Gold locations throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area.Yehouda Saketkhou, who founded Yael Designs in 2001, creates pieces that reflect his diverse cultural background, with influences from Iran and France. The new additions showcase Yael Designs’ signature artistic approach, with vibrant rubies paired with precisely cut diamonds in 18-karat yellow gold settings. Each piece exemplifies the company’s shared commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail.At London Gold’s Arrowhead location , customers can discover Yael Designs Ruby & Diamond Dangles, an elegant earring set featuring four round rubies totaling 1.33 carats. The rubies alternate with princes cut and pear-shaped diamonds weighing a combined 0.74 carats, all rated G VS.The Scottsdale showroom has received two Mixed Shape pieces from Yael Designs. The Mix Shape Ruby & Diamond Necklace presents a playful arrangement of round rubies interspersed with princess-cut and pear-shaped diamonds in a custom pendant. Complete the set with the Mix Shape Ruby and Diamond band, featuring round rubies with pear and princess-shaped diamonds on an 18k yellow gold band. These pieces exemplify the unique, elegant, and active style of Yael Designs.With locations in Scottsdale, Arrowhead, and Chandler , London Gold continues its tradition of offering both designer collections and custom-made pieces created by its in-house team of artisan jewelers. The new Yael Designs ruby collection is now available for viewing at London Gold’s Scottsdale and Arrowhead locations.About the Company:London Gold prides itself on being a retailer that is not only a place where people go shopping for fine jewelry—but also one that serves as a destination point: the place jewelry enthusiasts think of when something special is needed. Customers worldwide are drawn to London Gold's unprecedented flexibility and ability to personalize items, making it a favorite among luxury shoppers. High-end merchandise is a London Gold specialty. London Gold carries imported designer pieces and 14-karat, 18-karat, and platinum jewelry—all crafted by master jewelers. London Gold’s selection of diamonds and other precious stones is unparalleled. London Gold is the place to go when searching for a meaningful gift.

