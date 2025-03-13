NRB President & CEO Applauds Chairman Carr for Investigating Claims of Faith-Based Discrimination

NRB applauds Chairman Carr for investigating claims of faith-based discrimination by YouTube TV and supports his efforts to ensure equal treatment for all voices.” — Troy A. Miller

WASHINGTON,, DC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) president & CEO Troy A. Miller has issued a statement of support for the letter sent from Federal Communications Commission ( FCC ) Chairman Brendan Carr to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet, Inc., and Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube.The following statement is attributable to NRB president & CEO Troy A. Miller:"NRB applauds Chairman Carr for investigating claims of faith-based discrimination by YouTube TV and supports his efforts to ensure equal treatment for all voices."In this discriminatory video marketplace, religious programmers face an uphill battle, having been repeatedly denied carriage by over-the-top (OTT) streaming services like YouTube TV."Because the current regulations that govern carriage agreements for traditional cable and satellite TV providers don't apply neatly to OTT services, streaming providers have had free rein to refuse platforming of faith-based programming in what feels like a deliberate attempt to marginalize Christian voices."###About NRBNRB is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers. NRB’s mission is two-fold: To protect the free speech rights of our members to speak Biblical truth by advocating those rights in governmental, corporate, and media sectors; and to foster excellence, integrity, and accountability in our membership by providing networking, educational, ministry, and relational opportunities. Learn more at www.nrb.org About the NRB ConventionThe annual NRB International Christian Media Convention is the largest nationally and internationally recognized event dedicated solely to assisting those in the field of Christian communications. The dynamic and award-winning Exposition consists of hundreds of organizations and is an active marketplace for those seeking products and services to enhance their organization. The 2026 Convention will be held February 17–20, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, Tenn. For more information, go to www.nrbconvention.org

