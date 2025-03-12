STN: 125771
Proper Name: antihemophilic factor (recombinant), Fc-VWF-XTEN fusion protein-ehtl
Tradename: ALTUVIIIO
Manufacturer: Bioverativ Therapeutics Inc., a Sanofi Company
Indication:

For use in adults and children with hemophilia A (congenital factor VIII deficiency) for:

  1. Routine prophylaxis to reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes; 
  2. On-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes; and 
  3. Perioperative management of bleeding.

Product Information

Supporting Documents

 