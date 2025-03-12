STN: 125771 Proper Name: antihemophilic factor (recombinant), Fc-VWF-XTEN fusion protein-ehtl Tradename: ALTUVIIIO Manufacturer: Bioverativ Therapeutics Inc., a Sanofi Company Indication:
For use in adults and children with hemophilia A (congenital factor VIII deficiency) for:
Routine prophylaxis to reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes;
On-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes; and
Perioperative management of bleeding.
Product Information
Supporting Documents
