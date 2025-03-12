STN: 125771

Proper Name: antihemophilic factor (recombinant), Fc-VWF-XTEN fusion protein-ehtl

Tradename: ALTUVIIIO

Manufacturer: Bioverativ Therapeutics Inc., a Sanofi Company

Indication: For use in adults and children with hemophilia A (congenital factor VIII deficiency) for: Routine prophylaxis to reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes; On-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes; and Perioperative management of bleeding. Product Information Supporting Documents Content current as of: 03/12/2025



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.