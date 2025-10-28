On This Page

Date: November 6, 2025 Time: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET Location: Event Location

FDA White Oak Campus

FDA HeadquartersFDA White Oak Campus 10903 New Hampshire Ave, Building 31

The Great Room

Silver Spring, MD 20903

United States



The 17th Annual Sentinel Initiative Public Workshop scheduled for November 6, 2025 is cancelled.

Registration

Summary

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, under a cooperative agreement with the Duke-Margolis Institute for Health Policy, is hosting the 17th Annual Sentinel Initiative Public Workshop on November 6, 2025, at the FDA White Oak Campus, White Oak, MD.

Register to attend this workshop and join the discussion on the Sentinel Initiative’s recent achievements and developments and engage with the public health community.

Jeremy Walsh, Chief of Information Technology (IT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) at FDA will provide a keynote address. Other FDA leaders will provide remarks on major developments and milestones including:

Important regulatory contributions and lessons learned,

Methodological Innovations for Regulatory Use,

How the FDA leverages the Biologics Effectiveness and Safety (BEST) System to address safety and effectiveness of biologics, and

FDA Leadership Perspectives on medical product centers' data integration.

For more information on the annual Sentinel Initiative workshop please visit the FDA’s Sentinel Initiative News and Events page or Duke Margolis Annual Public Workshop Event page.