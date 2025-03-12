Legal Training – Employment law update
NUJ reps and Officials can register now for this important online session.
Registration is now open for the NUJ’s legal training led by Thompsons Solicitors on Employment Law Update to be held on 7 October 2025. This session will focus primarily on developments related to the Employment Rights Bill.
Please use the link to book and share with reps to encourage attendance.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.