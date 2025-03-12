CBP releases February 2025 monthly update

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released operational statistics today for February 2025. CBP monthly reporting can be viewed on CBP’s Stats and Summaries webpage.



“The men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection continue to aggressively implement the President’s Executive Orders to secure our borders, and as a result of this leadership, we have achieved historic lows in border apprehensions,” said Pete Flores, Acting Commissioner. “At the direction of the administration, we remain unwavering in our mission to prioritize American safety, secure the border, and enforce consequences for those who violate United States law.”

Below are key operational statistics for CBP’s primary mission areas in January 2025. View all CBP statistics online.

Halting the flow of illegal aliens into the country

President Trump and Secretary Noem have sent a clear message: if you cross the border illegally, you will be deported without an opportunity to try another day, or in a few hours. As a result, CBP encounters with illegal aliens have decreased dramatically.

U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) nationwide apprehensions averaged approximately 330 per day in February, the first full month since the President issued new executive orders to secure the border. This is the lowest nationwide average apprehensions in CBP history. Southwest border apprehensions plunged to less than 300 per day.

In February 2025, the USBP apprehended 8,347 illegal aliens crossing the southwest border between ports of entry. This constitutes a 71% decrease from January 2025 when USBP apprehended 29,101 aliens, and a 94% decrease from February 2024 when USBP apprehended 140,641 aliens.

CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) encountered 3,362 inadmissible aliens at ports of entry along the southwest border in February 2025. That constitutes a 90% decrease from January 2025 when OFO encountered 32,346 inadmissible aliens, and a 93% decrease from February 2024 when OFO encountered 49,272 inadmissible aliens.

CBP, with support from the Department of Defense, has dramatically increased active patrols of our international borders.

CBP Home mobile application

CBP has launched the CBP Home mobile app, allowing unlawfully present aliens or those with revoked parole to voluntarily notify the U.S. government of their intent to depart. This feature is vital to comply with Executive Order 14159, “Protecting the American People Against Invasion,” ensuring an orderly process for aliens to communicate their departure plans.

President Trump and Secretary Noem have made it clear: leave voluntarily now for a chance to return and live the American dream. If not, individuals will be found, deported, and permanently barred from reentry. The choice is clear.

Safeguarding Communities by Interdicting Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs

As the largest law enforcement agency in the United States, CBP is uniquely positioned to detect, identify, and seize illicit drugs like fentanyl before they enter our communities.

Between mid-January and the end of February, CBP participated in strategic enforcement operations in California, Arizona, and the Pacific Northwest alongside its federal, state, local, tribal, territorial (FSLTT) and international partners. The operations focused on illicit fentanyl, its analogues, precursor chemicals, and other synthetics like methamphetamine, in addition to other emerging threats like xylazine and nitazenes.

During these operations, CBP seized over 10,900 pounds of drugs, consisting of 2,584 pounds of cocaine, 1,266 pounds of fentanyl, 5,683 pounds of methamphetamine, 135 pounds of heroin, 664 pounds of marijuana, and 640 pounds of other illicit substances such as amphetamine, ecstasy, ketamine, hashish, steroids, and xylazine. Additionally, CBP intercepted 140 weapons and seized over $1.3 million in illicit U.S. currency.

In total, these joint efforts with FSLTT partners resulted in the cumulative seizure of over 13,348 pounds of illegal drugs, over $1.97 million in illicit U.S. currency, over 180 weapons, and CBP arrests of 317 individuals affiliated with and/or connected to those with direct ties to transnational criminal organizations (TCOs). Many of those arrested are deportable Honduran illegal aliens who frequently exploit visa overstays and illegal re-entry tactics.

Through strategic intelligence, collaborative operations, and relentless vigilance, CBP continues to disrupt and dismantle cartels that threaten public safety and national security. The success of these joint efforts reflects CBP’s mission to safeguard the United States from individuals circumventing our border laws to perpetuate cross-border crime, and the cartels illicitly profiting from the movement of dangerous drugs into our country and communities. Nationwide in February, seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana (combined, by weight) increased 5% from January.

Facilitating Lawful Trade and Travel

CBP’s enhanced enforcement posture not only makes every American safer, but it also saves you time and money. CBP is also the front line for facilitating lawful international travel and trade which is a critical element of our nation’s economic prosperity.

CBP works diligently with the trade community and port operators to ensure that merchandise is cleared efficiently while interdicting illicit cargo that is hidden in some shipments. In February 2025, CBP processed more than 2.7 million entry summaries valued at more than $303 billion, identifying estimated duties of nearly $7.6 billion to be collected by the U.S. government. In February, trade via the ocean environment accounted for 35.25% of the total import value, followed by air, truck, and rail.

Protecting Consumers and Eradicating Forced Labor from Supply Chains

CBP continues to lead U.S. government efforts to eliminate goods from the supply chain made with forced labor from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China. In February, CBP stopped 1,024 shipments valued at more than $9.73 million for further examination based on the suspected use of forced labor, which may be subject to a Withhold Release Order, Forced Labor Finding, or the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act’s rebuttable presumption, and are prohibited from importation into the United States under 19 U.S.C. § 1307.

CBP also seizes millions of counterfeit products every year worth billions of dollars had they been genuine. In February, CBP seized 1,815 shipments that contained counterfeit goods valued at more than $525 million.

External Revenue

CBP completed 28 audits in February that identified $2.9 million in duties and fees owed to the U.S. government, stemming from imported goods that had been improperly declared in accordance with U.S. trade laws and customs regulations. CBP collected over $74.5 million of this identified revenue and from previous fiscal years’ assignments.

Agriculture Stats/Seizures – Securing American Agriculture

In February 2025, CBP agriculture specialists helped protect America’s agriculture, natural resources, and economic prosperity.