Safetica Partners with Cowbell to Help Organizations Reduce Cyber Risk

Safetica and Cowbell announce new partnership to help organizations proactively reduce data-related cyber risk.

Organizations need visibility and control over how data is used.” — Mirek Kren, Safetica CEO

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safetica, a leader in Intelligent Data Security, today announced a partnership with Cowbell, a cyber insurance provider focused on continuous risk assessment and underwriting, to help organizations proactively reduce data-related cyber risk.

As cyber insurance adoption accelerates, many organizations remain exposed to the very risks their policies are designed to cover, particularly those driven by insider behavior, human error, and uncontrolled data movement.

“Cyber insurance is essential, but it doesn’t prevent data loss,” said Mirek Kren, CEO at Safetica. “Organizations need visibility and control over how data is used. This partnership helps customers move from reactive recovery to proactive risk reduction.”

Safetica enables organizations to:

- Discover and classify sensitive data across endpoints and cloud

- Detect risky user behavior in real time

- Prevent data loss without disrupting business workflows

Together, Safetica and Cowbell provide a more complete approach to cyber risk:

- Cowbell quantifies and transfers cyber risk

- Safetica reduces that risk operationally before incidents occur

“Organizations are looking for ways to strengthen their security posture, not just insure against failure,” said Phaelan Koock, Resiliency Services Channel Partnerships Lead. “This partnership helps policyholders reduce exposure and improve resilience.”

Safetica is now available via the Cowbell Marketplace.

About Safetica

Safetica is a global leader in Intelligent Data Security, trusted by organizations in more than 120 countries. Its AI-powered platform unifies data protection, insider risk management, compliance readiness, and data discovery across on-premises and cloud environments. Designed to protect sensitive information without disrupting business operations, Safetica helps companies stay compliant, reduce insider risk, and safeguard data wherever work happens.

Learn more at www.safetica.com

About Cowbell

Cowbell is a cyber insurance provider that leverages continuous risk assessment and data-driven underwriting to help organizations quantify, manage, and transfer cyber risk.

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