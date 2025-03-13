Toco Warranty Earns Gold at 2024 Stevie Awards, Solidifying Its Place as a Customer Service Leader

The Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service has honored Toco 25 times since 2021 for Customer Service, Training, Sales, and Business Development

Toco continues adds to their trophy case with Gold Customer Service Department of the Year award. Toco maintains standing as the most awarded VSC provider.

We are honored to be recognized on such a prestigious stage. Winning these awards—especially Gold for our customer service department—reflects dedication, passion, and hard work of our entire team.” — Paul McGee

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toco Warranty , a leading provider of vehicle service contracts (commonly referred to as Car Warranty), proudly announces its outstanding performance at the 2024 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, securing multiple accolades that underscore the company’s unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and service excellence.Toco took home the prestigious Gold Stevie Award, one of the most highly regarded accolades in the industry, recognizing companies that set new standards for excellence in customer service, innovation, and operational effectiveness. for Customer Service Department of the Year – Consumer Products & Services, recognizing the company’s relentless dedication to providing transparent, reliable, and customer-centric service.Toco Warranty continues to redefine the vehicle service contract industry with its customer-friendly approach, transparent pricing, and a commitment to hassle-free claims processing. This trend is further driven by the fact that more consumers are keeping their vehicles longer due to rising new vehicle costs, limited new car inventory, and increasing repair and maintenance expenses. With used car prices surging and vehicle repair costs climbing at an annual rate of 17%, extended service contracts are becoming essential for financial security. Additionally, the growing popularity of Vehicle Service Contracts (VSCs) highlights a shift in consumer behavior toward maintaining existing vehicles rather than purchasing new ones.One of its most innovative offerings, Toco At Work (TAW), is transforming employee benefits. Available to employees at sponsoring companies, TAW is recognized as a key component of a well-rounded corporate financial wellness program. With vehicle repair costs now the #1 financial concern in the U.S.—outpacing healthcare, food, and housing expenses—TAW provides a crucial safeguard. As car repair cost inflation reaches 17% annually, companies are increasingly integrating TAW into their benefits packages to help employees manage unexpected breakdown expenses affordably.In addition, Toco received three Silver Stevie Awards in the following categories: Contact Center of the Year (Up to 100 Seats) – Financial Services Industries, Customer Service Department of the Year – Financial Services – Up to 100 Employees, Customer Service Department of the Year- Consumer Products and Services."Winning another round of prestigious awards is an incredible honor and a testament to the dedication of our team," said Paul McGee, Executive Vice President at Toco. "At Toco, we set out to redefine customer service in the vehicle protection industry, and these awards validate our relentless pursuit of excellence. Every recognition we receive fuels our passion to innovate, support our customers, and continue setting new standards in service. We are beyond proud and excited to celebrate this achievement with our employees and customers, who make it all possible."​.Since 2021, Toco has accumulated honors such as the Stevie Awards (25) and the Titan Business Awards (19), cementing Toco as the 'Highest Rated Provider' of vehicle service contracts, industry-wide. These latest awards serve as a testament to the company’s leadership in the space and its ongoing efforts to elevate customer experiences. At the heart of Toco’s success is a steadfast commitment to its core values: "Do right by our customers, colleagues, and company". These principles guide Toco in providing exceptional service and fostering trust within the industry. These latest awards serve as a testament to the company’s leadership in the space and its ongoing efforts to elevate customer experiences.The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service honor organizations worldwide that demonstrate excellence in customer service, contact center operations, business development, and sales. This year’s competition received thousands of entries from companies of all sizes and industries, making Toco’s wins even more significant. More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 45 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 176 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller stated, “The outstanding scores awarded to this year’s Stevie winners reflect the exceptional levels of achievement they demonstrate. We proudly join the judges and the entire Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners on their accomplishments.”About Toco WarrantyFounded in 2012, Toco is dedicated to providing simple, affordable, and reliable vehicle service contracts that help drivers protect their vehicles without breaking the bank. With a focus on transparency, customer service, and nationwide coverage, Toco has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for vehicle owners seeking peace of mind.About The StevieAwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com

🚗 "Toco At Work: The Employee Benefit That Saves You Thousands on Car Repairs!" 🔧💰

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.