Stellar Artists Agency-NYC Celebrates 10 Yrs with an Industry Night out for networking

StellarNYC logo

If you are a Talent Industry Professional, this is the event to attend! Casting directors, Photographers, Producers, and so many more will be in attendance.

BROOKYLN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stellar Artists Agency, A talent agency based in NY with offices in NJ and LA, celebrates its 10th year in business by throwing a huge networking party. Any Industry professionals are invited to join. Current attendance includes Casting directors, Producers, Clothing company reps, photographers, Creative directors, Videographers and talent agents. Companies looking to network for their creative teams are also welcome to attend. The event is being held at The Wandering Barman in Brooklyn NY on March 20th, 2025 which just so happens to be the first day of Spring! All attendees must be 21 and over and on the guest list to enter. See link below to RSVP. The event is set to host around 100 attendees and has current sponsored gifts from Bombas, Poppi, KITS eye wear and TRUFRU. Food will be served; Cash bar and the band Wolfgang Jack is set to play the night away.

The agency primarily focuses on youth talent and represents children in the areas of Print, Commercial, TV and Film. The agencies models work with companies such as GAP, Zara and Target; While their actors have been featured on many major network TV shows and films. In addition to youth talent, the agency also opened an Influencer division just a short time ago as well as an Artists division, representing behind the camera talent who specialize in youth projects. The agency also became SAG franchised 1 year ago.

Stella Roman, the owner of Stellar Artists Agency says "I can't remember the last time I attended an in-person event with my fellow creatives. Pre-covid there were so many opportunities to get together, it's really been too long, and what better reason to throw a party than 10yrs?!"

Find additional info here-

https://www.eventcreate.com/e/stellarofftheclock

Youth Model and Talent inquires: Stella@stellar-nyc.com

Influencer needs: Nicole@stellar-nyc.com

Behind the camera Artists: Bryan@stellar-nyc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.