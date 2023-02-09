Stellar-NYC Introduces New Talent

StellarNYC logo

Boutique NYC kids talent agency opens a new board representing social media Influencers

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stellar NYC widens its network of young talents with its new Influencer board to cater to the social media marketing needs of its growing client base.

Stellar NYC, founded by licensed talent agent Stella Roman in 2014, has always sought to fill gaps in the talent industry. Aside from representing kids in the areas of Print, Commercial, and Theater (On-screen), its fourth board—Inclusive—was born because of the lack of representation for children with disabilities.

“I still remember receiving that email from a parent–so upset–saying she wishes children who use wheelchairs like her son were more represented in ads. Right then, I knew that pushing for more inclusivity in the industry was something I had to do," Roman recalled.

Now, the upsurge of social media marketing and content creators has prompted the agency to dedicate a fifth division for managing ‘mini influencers’ and their parents/families on various online platforms including but not limited to Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Some of the influencers under the care of Stellar NYC are well-known family and lifestyle content creators @AmazingAbigailGrace, @Kikioella, and @zhansayadixon, who have audiences ranging from thousands to millions of followers.

Influencer division head and social media manager Em Meagher manages these talents with her extensive experience as a digital influencer herself and hopes to deliver success similar to previous and ongoing projects of the company.

Stellar NYC is the agency representing the young boy who uses a wheelchair and went viral after being placed in a 2020 Target ad and later was invited as a guest on the Kelly Clarkson Show. The talent agency has also booked kids on projects with top brands such as GAP, NIKE, and Steve Madden, as well as secured its talented actors work on top network shows and movies featured on Netflix, Disney+ and HBO.

Clients interested in working with Stellar NYC’s influencers may check the media kit or inquire at Em@Stellar-nyc.com. Clients interested in booking talent for all other divisions may email Stella@Stellar-nyc.com.

Parents needing representation for their kid models and talents can also reach out to the agency by emailing Stellarmodelandtalent@gmail.com for those residing in and around the New York City area. While those out of state and seeking representation in LA, FL, or Chicago can email Stellar.workwithus@gmail.com. Influencers can send their details to Influencer.submissions@gmail.com.