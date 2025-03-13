Chris Marion Unveils Provocative Political Artwork ‘Confirmation Bias’

'Confirmation Bias' on display in the studio

Photographic artist Chris Marion unveiled a new political still life piece, Confirmation Bias, at an exclusive event in his Springfield, MA studio.

It is very much a still life image, though certainly not your traditional bowl of fruit. I wanted it to carry the visual weight of an editorial photograph,” — Chris Marion

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Photographic artist Chris Marion unveiled a new political still life piece, Confirmation Bias, at an exclusive event in his Springfield, MA studio . The 30”x40” glossy Giclée print, years in the making, was presented to a select group of patrons, sparking discussion and engagement.“This piece has been on my mind for the past eight or nine years,” said Marion. “It’s been lingering, resurfacing now and then as if reminding me to bring it to life. And now, here it is.”A purely photographic creation, Confirmation Bias was crafted without the use of AI or Photoshop, emphasizing Marion’s meticulous approach to composition and lighting. “It is very much a still life image, though certainly not your traditional bowl of fruit. I wanted it to carry the visual weight of an editorial photograph,” he explained.The artwork seeks to explore themes of social, political, and cultural relevance, inviting viewers to reflect on the symbolism within the composition. Rather than delivering a singular interpretation, Confirmation Bias serves as a mirror, reflecting the diverse perspectives and emotions of those who engage with it.“I hope this piece creates dialogue,” Marion added. “It’s meant to provoke thought, not to take a definitive stance. The goal is to encourage critical thinking about the forces shaping our world.”Marion emphasizes that Confirmation Bias is not a work that advocates for violence in any form. “The image is not intended to glorify or promote violence,” he clarifies. “Rather, it examines its presence in our collective consciousness and its impact on society.”With this new release, Marion continues his tradition of thought-provoking photography, using still life as a powerful medium for social commentary.The artist is open to curatorial opportunities and is available for gallery and museum exhibitions.

