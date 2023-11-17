Submit Release
Local Artisan Market Returns for Third Year

Shoppers browse art at the 2022 Kringle Market

Shopper makes purchase at the 2022 Kringle Market

Morgan Holland from Divided Sky Flowers talks with a shopper at the 2022 Kringle Market

Springfield’s Kringle Market brings together top area artisans for a unique shopping experience

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 3rd Gasoline Alley will be hosting the highly anticipated third annual Kringle Market at its 250 Albany Street campus from 10 am to 4 pm.

The Kringle Market celebrates local talent and craftsmanship, featuring a wide variety of handmade and vintage goods from over two dozen vendors. Shoppers can expect to find unique and high-quality items such as jewelry, pottery, woodworking, stained-glass art, and more. Live music will be played in two locations and Santa will visit from 11 am to 1 pm.

Andrea Monson from Monsoon Roastery spearheads the event out of love for the arts and the city. She said; “We’ve curated this group of talented vendors to create the perfect opportunity for the community to support small businesses and find one-of-a-kind gifts.”

The Monsoon Roastery is part of the Urban Food Brood (a culinary and restaurant collective) which makes its home at Gasoline Alley and will serve its diverse food and drink offerings at the market, including a new plant-based food truck, Wicked Whisk.

Ashley Ripolone from Ash Rips Pottery has been a Kringle Market vendor from the beginning. “The Kringle Market is one makers market I look forward to all year! As an artist and small business, it’s such a great feeling when you find a community that is as supportive as the Gasoline Alley family. Watching this collaboration unfold has been incredible, I feel lucky to be a vendor at this event!”

Another third-time vendor is photographer, Nichele Herrick from Derelict Depictions. Among the many reasons she loves the Kringle Market is the camaraderie among the vendors. “Being able to meet fellow artists who have a unique way of approaching art is wonderful. Meeting new people as well as reconnecting with colleagues has also been great. The Kringle Market has helped my photography business 10-fold, more than any other art market I have attended.” 

Gasoline Alley is a 501c3 non-profit business incubator concentrating on socially responsible and sustainable business practices. Its campus and headquarters are located at 250-270 Albany Street in Springfield, Massachusetts. For more information about the Kringle Market contact Andrea Monson at 413-207-7480 or amonson@monsoonroastery.com.

