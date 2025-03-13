Secure and precise dispensing with customizable designs. Sleek, stylish, and easy to assemble for premium packaging. Versatile and reliable sprayers with a secure screw-on design.

APG Unveils High-Quality, Customizable Fragrance Sprayers for Luxury Brands

At APG, we understand that fragrance packaging must deliver both beauty and functionality” — Hannah Palese, Director of Communication

AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APackaging Group (APG) , a leader in sustainable and innovative packaging solutions, is proud to introduce its latest offering: premium fragrance sprayers . Designed to meet the needs of the beauty and personal care industry, these sprayers combine luxury aesthetics with high-performance functionality. With fast lead times and fully customizable options, APG continues to push the boundaries of packaging innovation.Available in a variety of styles, including crimp, crimpless, and threaded sprayers, APG’s new line offers sizes ranging from 9mm to 20mm to accommodate diverse product needs. These sprayers ensure precise dosage and a refined spray experience, making them ideal for prestige fragrance brands looking for top-tier packaging solutions."At APG, we understand that fragrance packaging must deliver both beauty and functionality," said Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG. "Our fragrance sprayers are crafted to meet the highest standards of luxury, ensuring that brands can offer their customers an elevated experience while maintaining speed and efficiency in production."APG has emerged as a trusted partner for some of the most prestigious names in the beauty and personal care sectors, including P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, and Victoria's Secret. With an annual production capacity exceeding 600 million pieces and a low minimum order quantity (MOQ) of 10,000 pieces, APG supports both established and emerging brands."Our fragrance sprayers are not only premium in quality but also fully customizable, allowing brands to achieve their unique vision," said Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at APG. "From color matching to decorative finishes, we provide a complete suite of personalization options that align with our clients' branding strategies."Founded in 2019 by CEO Helga Arminak, APG is a women-owned, sustainability-focused company committed to ESG excellence. The company has received the EcoVadis Sustainability Platinum recognition, placing it among the top 1% of companies in environmental and social responsibility. Additionally, many of APG’s products are APR Designfor Recyclability and RecyClass recognized, reinforcing its dedication to eco-friendly innovation.For more information about APG’s premium fragrance sprayers and other packaging solutions, visit https://apackaginggroup.com or contact sales@apackaginggroup.com.

