Introducing Independent Consultants Network: Delivering Impactful Solutions and Championing Community Support

Independet Consultants Network (ICN)

A dedicated network of independent consultants offering specialized business expertise while making a difference in their local communities.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent Consultants Network (ICN) is proud to announce its official launch, bringing a blend of strategic expertise and community-focused initiatives to business owners and entrepreneurs.

ICN can help solve problems and make sound decisions. With a passion for excellence and a dedication to making a difference, ICN is committed to offering companies a new way of addressing business issues—with honesty and integrity. "To us, helping businesses solve problems is not a job, it's a mission. We are here to serve," said Mayra Harley, Founding Member. This means ICN's unique value proposition (UVP) is putting service above profit.

As a community of independent consultants, ICN members offer a set of benefits that distinguish them from traditional consulting services. ICN members identify specific problems or needs and have the ability to address them exceptionally well. They understand your pain points, challenges, and goals and proceed to tailor their services to meet those specific needs.

One of ICN's core beliefs is engaging with and supporting the local community. In line with the commitment to giving back, ICN is excited to sponsor a free community event in the Tampa Bay area this month.

Community Engagement:

We invite everyone to join us at the 3rd Annual Classic Car Show and Vendor Fair on March 15, 2025, at The Crossing Church Southshore Campus. This event is a fantastic opportunity to support the local community, enjoy a day of fun, and contribute to a charitable cause by bringing a canned food item.

Event Details: 3rd Annual Classic Car Show and Vendor Fair

Date: March 15, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Location: The Crossing Church Southshore Campus in Ruskin, Florida

Event Page: https://www.wearecrossing.com/event/3rd-annual-classic-car-show-and-vendor-fair/

Please join ICN in supporting the local Southshore community of Hillsborough County, Florida. We look forward to seeing you there and working together to create lasting positive change in our community.

About ICN

ICN a network of independent consultants and subject matter experts (SMEs) with specialized knowledge in specific business areas. ICN is accepting clients and invites businesses to connect with their team of experts to see how they can help drive success and make a difference in the community. For more information, please visit their website at weareicn.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.