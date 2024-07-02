Independent Consultants Network Opens Up Free Membership

Entrepreneurs Helping Entrepreneurs Grow Their Business

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of work is rapidly changing, with more and more professionals opting for independent consulting as a career path. In response to this growing trend, the Independent Consultant Network (ICN) has officially launched, providing an exclusive platform for experienced leaders and practitioners to connect with business executives seeking consulting services.

ICN is a global network that was established to bring together independent consultants from various industries and backgrounds. The network provides a landscape for consultants to share their expertise, collaborate on projects, and access resources to further develop their skills. Members will get access to create a profile page, an online community portal to connect with fellow members and a discounted marketplace full of preferred service partners.

The launch comes at a crucial time, as the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards remote work. With traditional job markets facing uncertainty, more professionals are turning to independent consulting as a viable career option. ICN aims to bridge the gap between independent consultants and businesses, providing a unique platform for both parties to connect and collaborate.

"We are thrilled to officially launch the Independent Consultant Network and provide a platform for independent consultants to connect and grow," said Mike Harley, co-founder and president of ICN. "Our goal is to create a community that supports and empowers independent consultants, while also providing businesses with access to top talent. We believe that this network will not only benefit our members, but also contribute to the growth and success of the consulting industry as a whole."

ICN is now open for membership registration and is actively seeking professionals from various industries to join the network. For a limited time, eligible business consultants, coaches, advisors or mentors, can sign up for a free listing. For consultants to learn more and to apply, please visit our website.

ABOUT ICN

Independent Consultants Network (ICN), a division of Reservec, Inc., is a digital marketing platform and network with a mission to connect business owners with honest, trustworthy and dependable independent consultants to solve problems and make sound decisions. ICN is all about entrepreneurs helping entrepreneurs through the power of connection, community and collaboration, where every interaction opens the door to infinite possibilities.

