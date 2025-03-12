Global Justice Network Foundation Calls for Immediate Suspension of Canada Aid to Bangladesh Amidst Human Rights Crisis

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 10, 2025, the Canadian Minister of International Development, Ahmed Hussen , announced a $272.1 million foreign aid package for Bangladesh and the Indo-Pacific region.The Global Justice Network Foundation has expressed concerns regarding this announcement, citing reports of human rights violations and escalating violence in Bangladesh under the current administration. They state that USAID previously provided funding in Bangladesh, and since the transition to the Yunus-led administration, there have been increased reports of human rights concerns.The Global Justice Network Foundation is calling for the immediate suspension of financial aid to Bangladesh and is urging the Canadian government to:Halt funding to Bangladesh pending an independent investigation into human rights violations.Initiate a parliamentary review to ensure Canadian taxpayer funds are not supporting oppressive regimes.Reassess diplomatic relations with the Yunus administration and work with international human rights organizations.Redirect funds to support Canadian citizens.According to the letter received from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Sunday, USAID suspended its aid operations in Bangladesh.Saifur Rahman, Director of the Global Justice Network Foundation, stated that the organization is urging Canadian leaders to take action.The Global Justice Network Foundation is calling upon Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Conservative Party, and Mark Carney, the prospective Leader of the Liberal Party, to address this issue.For further information or to schedule an interview, please contact:Saifur RahmanDirectorGlobal Justice Network FoundationEmail: saifur@globaljusticenetwork.org

