MEDIA ADVISORY: SWEET LIFE CANNA CO. RIBBON CUTTING

SWEET LIFE CANNA CO. RIBBON CUTTING: Rare Chance to see the inside of a medical cannabis cultivation facility.

This is a momentous occasion, not just for Sweet Life Canna Co., but for the entire community”
— Courtney Paolillo MsN
LONG BEACH , MS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sweet Life Canna Co. Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set for March 14, 10:00 A.M.

WHAT: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Sweet Life Canna Co.’s New Cultivation Facility
WHEN: March 14th 2025 at 10:00 A.M.
WHERE: 5030 A Ave, Long Beach, MS 39560
WHO: Sweet Life Canna Co. leadership, local officials, industry stakeholders, and community members
WHY: Celebrate the grand opening of the facility, recognize key contributors with the Gold Leaf Award, and provide a behind-the-scenes tour of Mississippi’s newest and technologically forward medical cannabis cultivation facility.

Sweet Life Canna Co. is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark a major milestone in the company’s journey. The event will include remarks from company leadership, local community leaders, the presentation of the inaugural Gold Leaf Award by Sweet Life Canna Co., recognizing contributions by local contractors and others that have supported the completion of the facility and guided facility tours showcasing the advanced technology and innovation behind Sweet Life Canna Co.'s cultivation process. '

Members of the media are encouraged to attend and cover this milestone event. Interview opportunities will be available with company executives and key stakeholders.

MEDIA RSVP: Please confirm attendance by contacting John Reneski at info@sweetlifecannaco.com or you can call John at 407.267.8600

John F. Reneski
Sweet Life Canna Co.
+1 407-267-8600
Legal Disclaimer:

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


