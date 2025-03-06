Sweet Life Canna Co. Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set for March 14, 10:00 A.M.

HVAC Array Growing Room: Integrated Racks with Green Lights Sweet Life Canna Co Logo

This is an advisory notice for members of the media to join the Sweet Life Canna Co family for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and facility tours.

And the leaves of the trees are for the healing of the nations” — Revelation 22:2

LONG BEACH, MS, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweet Life Canna Co. is inviting the local community, dispensary owners, and industry stakeholders to join in celebrating the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its state-of-the-art cultivation facility on March 14, 2026 at 10:00 A.M. The event marks a significant milestone as the company prepares to onboard its first plants and commence operations in just a few weeks.“This is a momentous occasion, not just for Sweet Life Canna Co., but for the entire community,” said Courtney Paolillo, CEO of Sweet Life Canna Co. “We are excited to welcome local businesses, industry professionals, and the public to see firsthand what we’ve built and what’s ahead for the future of medical cannabis in Mississippi.”Local dispensaries will also be featured at the event, offering informational pop-ups and networking opportunities. Sweet Life Canna Co. encourages all interested parties to attend and be part of this milestone celebration.The ribbon-cutting ceremony will feature a special presentation of Sweet Life Canna Co.'s Gold Leaf Award, recognizing the contractors, vendors and business leaders who contributed to the facility’s development. Local community leaders and members will be in attendance.Attendees will also have the opportunity to take guided tours of the newly completed facility, gaining an inside look at how Sweet Life Canna Co. is setting new standards in cannabis cultivation.

