LinearB Launches Core Platform Update, Unveils AI-Powered Workflow Automation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LinearB, the leading engineering productivity platform, today announced the launch of its latest platform update. The update provides AI-enhanced workflow automation, predictive insights, and team management solutions to enterprises worldwide.As part of this release, LinearB is introducing AI-powered designed to optimize software development processes—from code reviews to test orchestration. With Automatic PR Descriptions, LinearB now generates AI-powered summaries of code changes directly in the PR description, eliminating the need for developers to write them manually. Additionally, LinearB has launched the AskAI plugin. This open-source extension enables teams to integrate their GPT services into PR workflows, providing flexibility in how AI is incorporated into development processes.Another key innovation is the enhancement of Project Forecasting, which now includes the Monte Carlo predictive model and dynamic, granular project scoping filters. With Monte Carlo simulations, teams can visualize delivery probability against calendar dates using probability distribution curves, standard bar graphs, or calendar views.LinearB is also introducing the Developer Coaching Dashboard, a powerful new tool that provides holistic visibility into developer experience and productivity. This dashboard gives engineering leaders access to key insights into developer workflows, with features such as knowledge area tracking, coding language distribution, and developer experience metrics."At LinearB, our mission is to help engineering teams become more efficient, predictable, and aligned with business goals," said Ori Keren, CEO and Co-Founder of LinearB. "These innovations take our capabilities to the next level, giving Developer Experience teams the control they need to optimize workflows, enforce compliance, and enhance team performance as they navigate the changes brought on by AI, bot automation, and managing hybrid workforces."LinearB customers can now access these new features beginning today. To get started, visit www.linearb.io. About LinearBLinearB is the leading engineering productivity platform, enabling enterprises to streamline code delivery with full visibility and control.Through a unified console that integrates seamlessly with popular SCM, project management, CI/CD, and collaboration tools, Developer Experience and Platform teams rely on LinearB to support over 1,000,000 software engineers worldwide.By leveraging AI-driven automation, bot-powered workflows, and advanced governance controls, LinearB helps teams efficiently build, version, and deploy code with confidence. To get started, visit www.linearb.io

