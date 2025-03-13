City of Racine Recognized as a Service-First Award Winner for Innovation in Government Services

The Service-First Award, presented by Polimorphic, honors local governments setting a new standard for innovation and accessibility in service delivery.

RACINE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Racine has been named a 2025 Service-First Award winner, recognizing its leadership in modernizing government services through digital innovation and streamlining resident access to essential resources.Racine was one of two Wisconsin municipalities selected. The Village of East Troy is the other Wisconsin honoree.The Service-First Award, presented by Polimorphic , honors local governments that are setting a new standard for innovation, efficiency, and accessibility in public service delivery. Racine was selected for its commitment to digitizing key services, reducing processing times, and ensuring that residents can interact with their government faster and more easily.“For the City of Racine, service-first innovation means prioritizing the needs of residents and businesses while implementing new, efficient, and technology-driven solutions to improve government services,” said Tara McMenamin, Director of Customer Service and City Clerk. “It involves rethinking traditional processes, embracing digital transformation, and streamlining operations to enhance accessibility, accuracy, and responsiveness.”Making Government More Accessible for ResidentsRacine has embraced digital solutions that eliminate inefficiencies and create a seamless experience for residents. By leveraging modernized workflows and AI-powered tools, Racine has significantly reduced wait times, ensuring that residents can apply for permits, request city services, and access government resources quickly and conveniently."We are thrilled to recognize Racine for its outstanding leadership in using technology to enhance the resident experience," said Parth Shah, CEO of Polimorphic. "Racine is setting a new standard for local government services, and we are proud to help power their efforts in making government more accessible, efficient, and future-ready."Recognizing Innovation in Local GovernmentRacine joins an outstanding group of 2025 Polimorphic Service-First Award winners, including:Tangent, OR – Setting the standard for digital government innovationEast Troy, WI – Embracing new technology to enhance community engagementPacifica, CA – Pioneering AI-powered resident services in CaliforniaPolk County, NC – Leading the way in digital transformation & disaster responseCastle Pines, CO – Innovating AI-powered search for government servicesMiddlesex County, NJ – Engaging residents through AI-driven solutionsThese local governments have demonstrated exceptional leadership in modernizing public services and are shaping the future of government through innovation and technology.About PolimorphicPolimorphic is on a mission to create technology that lets governments of all sizes deliver for the people. Polimorphic’s CRM & Workflows, AI Search & Chat, and VoiceAI solutions empower service-first governments to provide residents with the highest quality communication and engagement. Serving hundreds of public sector departments across the country, Polimorphic is built for the unique needs of government, including cities, counties, and state agencies. Learn more or request a demo at polimorphic.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.