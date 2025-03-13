Heartbeat Chief Strategy Officer Lisa Varshney Named ‘Agency Vanguard’ for Healthcare Strategy Achievements

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Varshney has been named a 2025 Agency Vanguard by DTC Perspectives , recognizing her leadership in healthcare marketing. Varshney serves as Chief Strategy Officer at Heartbeat , a leading healthcare agency under Publicis Health . The award honors executives who drive innovation, influence consumer health campaigns, and make meaningful contributions to patient communities.Varshney’s recognition follows more than 20 years of strategic achievements and more than eight years of service to Heartbeat’s highly successful clients. After joining Heartbeat in 2016, Varshney became an influential leader in the agency’s strategy discipline, blending her unique experience as a chemist, consultant, and brand strategist to bring rigor and resourcefulness to the agency’s practice. During this time, she enhanced three subdisciplines: a robust Health Systems and EHR/Health IT consulting practice, best-in-class data innovation and analytics, and social media marketing.Clients have relied on Lisa to help them take on fierce competition, shift ingrained habits, and tackle formidable markets. Over the years, Lisa has played a pivotal role in supporting scores of pharmaceutical and biotech clients across a range of therapeutic areas, including cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, immunology, neurology, oncology, rare disease, women’s health and more.As James Talerico, President and Chief Creative Officer of Heartbeat notes:“There is not a nut that Lisa cannot crack, an insight she cannot mine, a clear strategic path she cannot discern through complicated data or murky segmentation. For years, she has partnered with our clients and internal teams alike to do surprising, provocative, amazing work. Lisa is a mentor to young talent and genuine servant-leader, never pausing when more is needed or compassion is required. We all need more Lisas in our lives.”In recognition of her accomplishments, Lisa will be honored at the annual DTC National conference, which will take place at the Westin Copley Hotel in Boston on April 22–24, 2025. Varshney is the sixth Heartbeat leader to receive the Agency Vanguard recognition. Other notable award alums include President James Talerico, Chief Client Officer Janelle Starr, Executive Creative Director Kris LoCascio, Group Creative Director Chris Whaites, and SVP of Strategy, EHR & Outcomes Optimization Hudson Plumb.About HeartbeatHeartbeat is a full-service agency with a POV like no other — it is uniquely built to help healthcare Challenger brands defy the odds and create new, healthier realities. The agency is known for helping brands overcome their thorniest marketing challenges, ranging from shifting deeply ingrained prescribing habits, to making the most of advertising spend, tackling a tricky audience segment, or fending off a fierce new market entrant.That’s the mission, here are the creds: 250+ talented thinkers and makers, 44% of whom have been with the agency for 4 or more years (and several as many as 20 years); a proud member of Publicis Groupe; a pile of industry awards for their brand communications and an 8-time winner of “Best Place to Work” by Ad Age and MM+M; the most diverse agency of its size and damn proud of it.

