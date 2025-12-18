Kirkus Reviews Names Yaroslav Bursokov’s Sleeping Worlds Have No Memory to ‘Best Books of 2025’ List

Sleeping Worlds Have No Memory by Yaroslav Barsukov has been named one of Kirkus Reviews' Best Books of 2025 Yaroslav Barsukov, author of the Nebula Award-nominated Sleeping Worlds Have No Memory

Bursokov’s Nebula Award-nominated novel, published by Caezik SF & Fantasy receives one of the industry's highest critical honors.

To have Sleeping Worlds Have No Memory recognized first by the Nebula voters and now by the critics at Kirkus demonstrates that real quality can truly punch above its weight class.” — Shahid Mahmud, Publisher

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Sleeping Worlds Have No Memory " by Yaroslav Barsukov and published by Caezik SF and Fantasy (an imprint of Arc Manor, a leading independent publisher of science fiction and fantasy), has been selected by Kirkus Reviews as one of the Best Books of 2025.This follows the book’s earlier distinction as a finalist for the prestigious Nebula Award for Best Novel, a category traditionally dominated by major corporate publishing houses. This is only the third time that a book published by a small press was nominated in this category for a Nebula.Kirkus Reviews originally awarded the book a coveted "Starred Review," describing it as "mind-expanding fantasy and SF" and a "must-read,” with other publications sharing similar views."Sleeping Worlds Have No Memory" tells the story of a disgraced minister forced to construct a defensive tower that defies the laws of physics, exploring themes of propaganda, memory, and the cost of survival. The book combines elements of noir, steampunk, and metaphysical science fiction and is based, to considerable extent, on the author’s subjective experiences in Russia.The book is available now in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats through all major retailers.Publicist: Lu Ann Sodano: lu@arcmanor.comArc Manor is a Rockville, Maryland based small press with a record of critical excellence and is one of the most awarded small presses in speculative fiction in the United States. Works published by Arc Manor have won the Hugo, Nebula, World Fantasy, Prometheus, IBPA’s Benjamin Franklin and other awards from multiple nominations. The press publishes legends like Robert A. Heinlein (estate), Mercedes Lackey, Harry Turtledove and others as well as newer, emerging voices like Yaroslav Barsukov.

