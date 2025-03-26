Foreclosure.com Scholarship Program for 2025 is Open and Congratulations 2024 Scholarship Winners!

Find Foreclosures in your area

Foreclosure Deals - One Easy Search

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foreclosure.com Scholarship Program for 2025 contest is NOW OPEN.

SCHOLARSHIP ENTRY PAGE:
https://www.foreclosure.com/scholarship

2025 Essay topic:
The Role of Technology in Finding Affordable Housing Opportunities.
Empowering Future Homeowners: Technology is revolutionizing real estate, providing unprecedented tools to uncover affordable housing opportunities. Discuss how websites such as Foreclosure.com, mobile apps, and AI-driven technologies help home buyers uncover off-market and distressed properties.

Essay Requirements:
Minimum 800 words
Maximum 2,000
Essay must have a title
Essay must be in English
No AI generated submission partial or entirely will be accepted
Submissions must be sent as a Word or PDF document

Deadline:
Dec. 15, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Awards:
Three winners will be selected.
Top prize $4,000
Second and Third place will receive $1,000 each

ABOUT THE FORECLOSURE.COM SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM:
Foreclosure.com has issued $90,000 in scholarship money to 49 college students nationwide since the program was introduced in 2009. Each year, the company challenges future leaders of America to provide creative solutions/ideas to many of the nation's most critical issues, real estate in particular, which can be used to help foster a robust United States housing market.

Foreclosure.com continues to break new ground by offering a nationwide scholarship program. Currently enrolled college students (graduate students, law students and/or high school seniors are NOT eligible) are invited to apply by submitting an essay. Freshman entering Fall 2025 are eligible once they have received a student ID number. Plagiarism is strictly forbidden. Essays that are not the original work of the entrant will be immediately discarded and eliminated from consideration.

Congratulations to the 2024 Scholarship Winners!
Grand Prize Winner: Olivia Kaji, The University of Michigan
Winner: Nicolette Ellis-Corle, Kent State University
Winner: Riley Agpalo, Southern Oregon University

PAST WINNERS:
To see Foreclosure.com Scholarship Program's past winning essays, Click Here or go to https://www.foreclosure.com/scholarship/

PR Admin
Blusea Holdings LLC
+1 800-535-6945
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Foreclosure.com Scholarship Program for 2025 is Open and Congratulations 2024 Scholarship Winners!

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
PR Admin
Blusea Holdings LLC
+1 800-535-6945
Company/Organization
Blusea Holdings LLC
1825 NW Corporate Blvd., STE 110
Boca Raton, Florida, 33431
United States
+1 800-535-6945
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Foreclosure.com stands as the premier resource for distressed homes for sale in the United States, offering a vast repository of property listings encompassing foreclosures, preforeclosures, bankruptcies, tax liens, and other distressed assets. Our commitment is to deliver the most up-to-date and comprehensive foreclosure property listings in a user-friendly, easily accessible format. Our listing data undergoes continuous updates 24/7, seven days a week. We are driven by a relentless pursuit of delivering the freshest home listings because, in the world of distressed property acquisitions, timing and accuracy are paramount. In today’s competitive foreclosure real estate market, you no longer need to scour newspapers for filings or sift through courthouse records to capitalize on real estate bargains. At Foreclosure.com, you can effortlessly access these opportunities with a simple click.

Find foreclosures in your area

More From This Author
Foreclosure.com Scholarship Program for 2025 is Open and Congratulations 2024 Scholarship Winners!
Unlocking New York's Housing Market: Expert Insights for Investors
Real Estate Investing 101: How to Find the Best Investment Property
View All Stories From This Author