Foreclosure.com Scholarship Program for 2025 is Open and Congratulations 2024 Scholarship Winners!

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Foreclosure.com Scholarship Program for 2025 contest is NOW OPEN.SCHOLARSHIP ENTRY PAGE:2025 Essay topic:The Role of Technology in Finding Affordable Housing Opportunities.Empowering Future Homeowners: Technology is revolutionizing real estate, providing unprecedented tools to uncover affordable housing opportunities. Discuss how websites such as Foreclosure.com, mobile apps, and AI-driven technologies help home buyers uncover off-market and distressed properties.Essay Requirements:Minimum 800 wordsMaximum 2,000Essay must have a titleEssay must be in EnglishNo AI generated submission partial or entirely will be acceptedSubmissions must be sent as a Word or PDF documentDeadline:Dec. 15, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ETAwards:Three winners will be selected.Top prize $4,000Second and Third place will receive $1,000 eachABOUT THE FORECLOSURE.COM SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM:Foreclosure.com has issued $90,000 in scholarship money to 49 college students nationwide since the program was introduced in 2009. Each year, the company challenges future leaders of America to provide creative solutions/ideas to many of the nation's most critical issues, real estate in particular, which can be used to help foster a robust United States housing market.Foreclosure.com continues to break new ground by offering a nationwide scholarship program. Currently enrolled college students (graduate students, law students and/or high school seniors are NOT eligible) are invited to apply by submitting an essay. Freshman entering Fall 2025 are eligible once they have received a student ID number. Plagiarism is strictly forbidden. Essays that are not the original work of the entrant will be immediately discarded and eliminated from consideration.Congratulations to the 2024 Scholarship Winners!Grand Prize Winner: Olivia Kaji, The University of MichiganWinner: Nicolette Ellis-Corle, Kent State UniversityWinner: Riley Agpalo, Southern Oregon UniversityPAST WINNERS:To see Foreclosure.com Scholarship Program's past winning essays, Click Here or go to https://www.foreclosure.com/scholarship/

