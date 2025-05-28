A Special Mother’s Day Interview on How Women Can Build Wealth

Foreclosure Deals - One Easy Search

Can Women Really Have It All? Liz Faircloth Says Yes

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foreclosure.com, the largest distressed property listing provider on the web, is sponsoring a series of video interviews with local area real estate experts across the country to discuss their housing markets and where opportunities lie in the foreclosure, pre-foreclosure, short sales, tax liens, bankruptcy homes and, other distressed asset types.Tim Jones, National Sales Manager for Foreclosure.com, conducts in-depth conversations aimed at educating home buyers, investors, and resale specialists about market conditions in their specific areas. Tim speaks with Liz Faircloth, co-founder of TheRealEstateInvestHER.com, to explore one of the most pressing questions for women today: Can you build financial freedom without sacrificing family life?This video is called "How Women Can Build Wealth" and can be viewed on the foreclosure.com website. The link to watch the video is here: https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/how-women-can-build-wealth/ By targeting distressed deals such as bank-owned homes and government foreclosures, pre foreclosure listings, and foreclosure auctions, foreclosure.com offers information that can lead to significant savings. It provides the best real estate deals for savvy home buyers, often before they hit the market. And foreclosure.com updates its nationwide database of foreclosure listings twice a day with information obtained directly from hundreds of corporate sellers and government agencies. While on the foreclosure.com website, visitors can also subscribe to their helpful email alerts.Home buyers looking for unique opportunities in their local residential real estate market can benefit from a helpful series of videos available at https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/ and podcasts at

