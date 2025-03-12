Attorney General Andrew Bailey Moves to Protect Missourians by Issuing Cease and Desist Against Planned Parenthood

JEFFERSON CITY Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey issued a Cease and Desist Order against Planned Parenthood facilities in Missouri, formally prohibiting them from performing chemical abortions in violation of state law. This order is a necessary enforcement mechanism to prevent Planned Parenthood from continuing to disregard Missouri law and to protect the health and safety of Missouri women.

Attorney General Bailey’s decision comes in light of Planned Parenthood’s repeated and knowing violations of state law. The organization has admitted under oath to “refusing to file required complication reports” despite knowing they were required by law, which further substantiates the need for this temporary restraining order to prevent future violations.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey stated, “Planned Parenthood has a documented history of subverting state law, including failure to file complication reports. This cease and desist letter ensures that basic health and safety standards are met. Given Planned Parenthood’s history, I will continue to ensure their compliance with state law.”

Under Missouri statute 407.095, when it appears to the Attorney General that a person has engaged in, is engaging in, or is about to engage in any unlawful activity, the Attorney General has the authority to issue an order prohibiting such unlawful conduct. This authority is essential for enforcing the law and protecting the public from harm.

The FDA acknowledges that over 4.5% of women who undergo chemical abortions experience complications requiring emergency medical care. Despite this, Planned Parenthood has openly admitted that it intends to continue performing chemical abortions in the future and that they do not have an approved complication plan in place, as required by Missouri law.

Planned Parenthood was given the opportunity to respond to the initial cease and desist notice sent last week. In its response, Planned Parenthood claimed that there is “no reason to believe” it would violate the law again. However, substantial evidence, including sworn testimony and state investigations, proves otherwise.

Planned Parenthood facilities in Missouri have repeatedly shown a flagrant disregard for legal requirements that are designed to protect women’s health and safety. Examples of their noncompliance include:

Blatant Noncompliance with State Law : Dr. David Eisenberg, former medical director at Planned Parenthood, admitted in a deposition that for 15 years, he and others at Planned Parenthood facilities in Missouri refused to file required complication reports, despite knowing it was the law, because they did not expect the state to enforce the law. (Comprehensive Health v. Hawley, No. 2:16-cv-04313, W.D. Mo. 2018).

: Dr. David Eisenberg, former medical director at Planned Parenthood, admitted in a deposition that for 15 years, he and others at Planned Parenthood facilities in Missouri refused to file required complication reports, despite knowing it was the law, because they did not expect the state to enforce the law. (Comprehensive Health v. Hawley, No. 2:16-cv-04313, W.D. Mo. 2018). Failure to Report Complications : In 2018, Dr. Colleen McNicholas, an abortion provider for Planned Parenthood, admitted under oath that the organization failed to file legally required complication reports. (Comprehensive Health v. Williams, No. 2:17-cv-04207, W.D. Mo. 2018).

: In 2018, Dr. Colleen McNicholas, an abortion provider for Planned Parenthood, admitted under oath that the organization failed to file legally required complication reports. (Comprehensive Health v. Williams, No. 2:17-cv-04207, W.D. Mo. 2018). Unsafe Medical Practices: In 2018, state health inspectors shut down a Planned Parenthood facility in Columbia after discovering it had been using moldy medical equipment on women for months. Staff admitted to knowing about the contamination but continued using the equipment on patients regardless. (Comprehensive Health v. Hawley, No. 2:16-cv-04313, W.D. Mo. 2018).

“Planned Parenthood has demonstrated a disturbing pattern of performing abortions without the necessary complication plans, failing to report complications, and willfully violating state law,” said Attorney General Andrew Bailey. “It is my duty to enforce the law and protect the lives and safety of Missourians. Missouri will not tolerate Planned Parenthood’s blatant disregard of the law and the safety of women.”

Under § 407.095, RSMo, violating this order is a felony offense. Planned Parenthood is now legally prohibited from performing chemical abortions in Missouri.

A full copy of the Cease and Desist Order sent to Planned Parenthood Great Plains can be read here.

A full copy of the Cease and Desist Order sent to Planned Parenthood Great Rivers can be read here.