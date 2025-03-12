Attorney General Rayfield Joins Coalition of States in Defending American Freedoms Against Political Retaliation

“When we allow any administration to target those who disagree with it, we all lose.”

Attorney General Dan Rayfield joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general today, in filing an amicus brief in support of Perkins Coie, the Seattle law firm targeted by President Donald Trump. This law firm represents many clients whose positions are opposed by the president.

“It’s highly alarming that the President is going after law firms that represent his political opponents,” said Rayfield. “This may involve a law firm, but the stakes are much higher. This is about the fundamental rights of all Americans. When we allow any administration to target those who disagree with it, we all lose.”

The states argue that the president’s March 6 executive order is an attempt “to exclude certain lawyers and certain viewpoints from reaching a court of law at all.” The fact sheet that accompanied the executive order said the White House “will not tolerate” that Perkins Coie “has filed lawsuits against the Trump Administration.”

The states’ brief acknowledges that the law firm and state government have been on opposing sides of legal matters. The states believe that regardless of the politics of the day, it is important for clients to be represented effectively, allowing judges, juries and the court system to make fair and reasoned decisions.

By targeting a law firm for doing its job, the president is attempting to silence lawyers into compliancy. The brief states, “No lawyer should have to fear for their public safety or livelihood for carrying out their ethical duties to vigorously represent their client. Concerns about retaliation may cause some lawyers to be unwilling to take on certain cases or clients altogether.”

Joining Attorney General Rayfield in filing the brief are the attorneys general from Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawai’i, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Vermont and Washington.