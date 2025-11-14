Oregon Department of Justice Secures Settlement Releasing Hundreds of Homeowners from Deceptive 40-Year Contracts with MV Realty

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield today announced a major settlement with MV Realty, a Florida-based real estate brokerage that used deceptive and coercive marketing to trap Oregon homeowners in 40-year “Homeowner Benefit Agreements.” The agreements gave MV Realty exclusive rights to list consumers’ homes for decades—often in exchange for just a few hundred dollars—and allowed the company to file liens that blocked families from refinancing, selling, or accessing the equity in their own property.

“This was an outrageous scheme that took advantage of Oregonians who were just trying to get a little financial breathing room,” said Attorney General Dan Rayfield. “For a few hundred bucks, MV Realty tried to trap people in their 40-year contracts that stuck to their homes – and even their kids. That’s not just a bad deal – that’s cruel. Because of this settlement, those families are finally out from under it. They can work with any agent they choose, and they don’t owe MV Realty a dime.”

The settlement requires MV Realty to release all Homeowner Benefit Agreements and associated liens on Oregon properties no later than December 5, 2025, restoring full ownership rights to affected consumers. MV Realty must also provide proof of release to both the Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) and each property owner within ten days of each filing.

Under the agreement:

MV Realty must release all 669 active Homeowner Benefit Agreements in Oregon and has no remaining interest in any Oregon property.

MV Realty will pay the DOJ $150,000 in $10,000 monthly installments; DOJ will waive $60,000 if nine timely payments are made.

An additional $500,000 payment is suspended due to MV Realty’s demonstrated inability to pay.

If MV Realty had enforced its “early termination fees” on all active Oregon agreements, homeowners would have faced more than $7.9 million in penalties—over ten times the cash MV Realty initially paid them.

The DOJ urges Oregon homeowners who discover that MV Realty remains listed on their property title after December 5, 2025, to contact MV Realty directly and submit a consumer complaint to the Oregon Department of Justice at www.oregonconsumer.gov.