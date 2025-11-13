Oregon Department of Justice Issues Consumer Alert: EBT Card Skimming Incidents Spiking in Coos Bay Area

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield today issued a consumer alert following reports of widespread theft of Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card funds affecting residents in the Coos Bay area.

Since November 8, the Coos Bay Police Department has received reports from 41 residents whose SNAP benefits were stolen and fraudulently spent outside of Oregon.

“On the heels of a federal administration that’s already been willing to strip food assistance from working families, we’re now seeing criminals steal what little support people have left,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “It’s outrageous. Oregonians went without benefits for far too long, and to have those dollars stolen the moment they hit someone’s card is unconscionable. These scammers are preying on the most vulnerable people in our communities — it’s like yanking groceries out of someone’s hands at the checkout.”

ODOJ has reported on an increase in the skimming devices being used in recent months to steal EBT benefits around the state. Investigators say suspects will install a small device or overlay on a store point of sale machine or card reader that captures magnetic stripe data and the PIN when an EBT card is swiped. With that data and PIN, thieves can clone cards and make remote purchases, often using SNAP benefits at stores in other states, before victims notice their benefits are wiped out.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is urging EBT cardholders to take immediate steps to protect their accounts and report suspicious activity.

Tips to Protect Your EBT Card and Benefits

Only use the official ebtEDGE website » and mobile app for Apple » or Android ». ODHS does not guarantee the safety of any other EBT management apps or websites.

Check card readers. Avoid using machines that look tampered with or loose.

Keep your PIN private. Don’t share or write it down; cover the keypad when entering it.

Change your PIN often. Call 888-997-4447, log in to ebtEDGE, or visit an ODHS office.

Monitor your account. Report unauthorized charges and request a replacement card at 1-855-328-6715 or through ODHS Freeze your card when not in use. Do this through ebtEDGE under “Account Services.” Block risky purchases. Limit out-of-state and online transactions in ebtEDGE under “Protect My Account.” Ignore scams. ODHS will never ask for your card number or PIN by text or social media.



For detailed instructions, including a video and step-by-step guide on how to secure your EBT card, visit:

Oregon Department of Human Services: Protect Your EBT Card and Benefits »

“Reporting these thefts helps us identify patterns and work with law enforcement to stop them,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “The faster people speak up, the better chance we have to limit the damage and protect others.”

If you believe you’ve been a victim of EBT fraud, contact the ODOJ Consumer Hotline at 1-877-877-9392.

If you live in the Coos Bay area and you are one of the people whose EBT card has been compromised, you’re asked to call the North Coos Bay 911 Dispatch to file a local police report.