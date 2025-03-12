SPECTRAFORCE Named One of SIA’s 2025 Best Staffing Firms to Work For
Minority-owned staffing firm builds excellent relationship-driven culture.
Our people are the heart of everything we do, and this award is a reflection of the culture they’ve helped us build — one where everyone feels valued, supported, and excited to grow.”RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPECTRAFORCE, an innovative workforce solutions firm, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of SIA's Best Staffing Firms to Work For in 2025. This marks the second consecutive year SPECTRAFORCE has received this prominent award, reinforcing its dedication to cultivating a people-first environment where employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired to excel.
— Amit Singh
The award was presented at SIA’s Executive Forum North America, which hosted top staffing firms that were celebrated for their outstanding work environments. The selection process, conducted by SIA in partnership with Quantum Workplace, involved comprehensive employee surveys that evaluated key engagement factors like leadership, communication, workplace culture, benefits, and overall job satisfaction.
What Sets SPECTRAFORCE Apart as a Top Staffing Firm
“We’re beyond proud to receive this recognition for the second year in a row,” said Amit Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of SPECTRAFORCE. “Our people are the heart of everything we do, and this award is a reflection of the culture they’ve helped us build — one where everyone feels valued, supported, and excited to grow.”
SPECTRAFORCE attributes its continued success to a people-first approach, offering comprehensive benefits, professional development opportunities, and a supportive, inclusive, and enjoyable work environment.
“SIA’s 2025 Best Staffing Firms to Work For program winners demonstrate the ability to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry by maintaining a steadfast commitment to culture, leadership, and adaptability,” said SIA President Ursula Williams. “These top firms don’t just navigate change — they embrace it with a growth mindset, staying laser-focused on shifting customer and marketplace needs. By investing in and empowering their employees, they build stronger, more resilient businesses. Congratulations to our 2025 honorees for building stronger businesses by investing in and empowering their employees.”
About SPECTRAFORCE
SPECTRAFORCE® is one of the fastest-growing workforce solutions firms in the United States. As a diversity-owned business, SPECTRAFORCE places human connection at the heart of everything they do, bringing NEWJOBPHORIA®, the feeling of joy and optimism surrounding new opportunities, to clients and candidates alike. With offices in North and Central America and India, they serve more than 150 Fortune clients globally, leveraging custom AI technology to deliver staffing solutions within the technology, financial services, insurance, healthcare, pharmaceutical, life sciences, telecom, and utilities industries. Learn more at www.spectraforce.com.
About Staffing Industry Analyst (SIA)
SIA is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor.
SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem, including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.
Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA was founded in 1989 by staffing pioneer Peter Yessne. A brand of Crain Communications, a leading business news and information company, SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, UK.
