SPECTRAFORCE Honored with Supplier Excellence Award by Magnit Global

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPECTRAFORCE, a leader in talent workforce solutions and technology services, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with the prestigious 2024 Global Supplier Excellence Award from Magnit. This award highlights SPECTRAFORCE’s commitment to delivering excellence in talent supply and consistently exceeding client expectations on a global scale.

This year, Magnit is recognizing 37 companies with its 2024 Global Supplier Excellence Award, celebrating partners that demonstrate exceptional performance and contribute to the quality and success of talent acquisition programs. SPECTRAFORCE is honored to be among this distinguished group, a testament to its innovative, client-centric solutions that drive business success for its partners.

As leaders in the workforce solutions industry with 20 years of experience, SPECTRAFORCE’s growth stands out for its technological solutions and its commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace across the globe. This award reaffirms the company’s dedication to operational excellence and its ability to deliver outstanding results in a highly competitive environment.

ABOUT SPECTRAFORCE®
Established in 2004, SPECTRAFORCE® is one of the fastest-growing global workforce solutions companies servicing over 140 mid-to-large-scale clients in North America and India, within the Technology, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Life Sciences, Telecom, and Utility industries. A diversity-owned firm, SPECTRAFORCE® is built on the concept of "human connection," defined by its branding tagline NEWJOBPHORIA®, which is the excitement of bringing joy and freedom to the work lifestyle so its staff and clients can reach their highest potential. Learn more at www.spectraforce.com.

ABOUT MAGNIT
Magnit™ is a global leader and pioneer in contingent workforce management. Our industry-leading Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) Platform is supported by 30+ years of innovation, modern software, proven expertise, and world-class data and intelligence. It enables companies to optimize talent and diversity goals while achieving operational and financial success. With Magnit, companies can adapt quickly to the evolution of work to grow their extended workforce with greater agility, transparency, and speed. magnitglobal.com  

