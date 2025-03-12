Pet Owners Encouraged to Take Pets to Free or Low-Cost Rabies Clinics Offered by DPH Partners

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Mar. 12, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is encouraging pet owners to visit free or low-cost rabies vaccination clinics being offered by several veterinary partners in March and April.

Each spring, DPH encourages pet owners to take their pets to a veterinarian for routine care and vaccinations. The agency partners with various veterinarians to help make rabies vaccines easily accessible.

While veterinarians offer rabies vaccines year-round, these DPH-supported, free or low-cost clinics help raise awareness about the importance of rabies prevention. Rabies is an active, deadly virus in wildlife, and it can be fatal to people if left untreated. Rabies in humans is preventable through post-exposure rabies treatment.

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal,” said Terri McCollister, DPH’s Rabies Prevention manager. “It’s one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect yourself, your family, pets and livestock from this fatal disease. Public health and safety are our primary focus, which is why we’re teaming up with veterinary partners to increase rabies awareness in our communities.”

Any mammal can transmit rabies to people or pets. In South Carolina, in 2024, there were 81 positive cases of rabies confirmed in animals across the state, including 33 raccoons, 19 skunks, eight bats, nine foxes, six cats, two cows and one each of a dog, bobcat, coyote, and horse. South Carolina averages 144 confirmed rabid animals each year.

While the number of rabies-related human deaths has declined significantly over the past several decades as a result of rabies vaccinations and awareness, human fatalities still occur. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported three human rabies deaths nationwide in 2024.

“These unfortunate deaths are why we work so hard to bring rabies education to those who live in our state,” McCollister said. “Participating veterinarians who choose to host these widely promoted low-cost clinics offer an invaluable and lifesaving service.”

South Carolina law requires all pet dogs, cats and ferrets to be vaccinated against rabies and revaccinated at a frequency to provide continuous protection from rabies.

Livestock aren’t required by state law to be vaccinated, but because they’re susceptible to rabies, it’s strongly recommended they receive their vaccines. Cattle and horses are the most frequently reported rabies-infected livestock; however, goats, swine and any livestock that have regular contact with humans or are considered valuable should be vaccinated.

“We appreciate all of the veterinary offices, shelters and rescues who host free or low-cost clinics each spring and those who offer a low-cost rabies vaccine option year-round,” McCollister said. “We encourage others to hold similar events and contact their local DPH rabies program with the details so we can help promote the clinics.”

To find a free or low-cost rabies clinic near you, visit dph.sc.gov/rabiesclinics.

###