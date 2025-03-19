Proteus Industries Introduces the WeldSaver™ 6 Passport

Announcing the launch of the WeldSaver™ 6 Passport, the latest advancement in leak detection and coolant expulsion prevention for robotic welding systems

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES – Proteus Industries is excited to announce the launch the WeldSaver™ 6 Passport, the latest advancement in leak detection and coolant expulsion prevention for robotic welding systems. Engineered for maximum efficiency and reliability, this compact, fully integrated solution minimizes costly downtime and enhances welding performance.Industry-Leading Speed and Protection – Now with Coolant RetractionThe WeldSaver 6 Passport sets a new benchmark in the automotive industry as the fastest fully integrated flow control device for automotive robotic welding. It can detect leaks, cap loss, and hose bursts in under 0.4 seconds and halts coolant flow in less than a second. Now with optional Coolant Retraction, this rapid response protects equipment and facilities from spills, reducing costly damage and maintenance interruptions.Key Features & Benefits- Real-Time Monitoring – Continuously tracks coolant flow rate and temperature for optimal performance and peace of mind.- Saves Money – The WeldSaver’s ultra-fast leak detection identifies coolant disruptions in less than 0.4 seconds – the fastest for any watersaver on the market – to prevent bad welds and reduce maintenance.- Simplifies Integration – No component engineering required. It’s a fully integrated hardware and firmware solution, compatible with EtherNET/IP™ and PROFINET- The Industry’s Only Intuitive Interface – Graphical UI with keypad controls for easy operation – no other watersaver on the market has it- Teach Pendant Enabled extends the WeldSaver GUI to teach pendants and other browser-enabled devices for enhanced accessibility. No other watersaver offers this.- NEW! Enhanced Protection – The optional eVac™ Coolant Retraction Module prevents coolant expulsion during cap changes and cap-offs, protecting costly adjacent equipment and eliminating maintenance downtime.Why Choose the WeldSaver 6 Passport?With unsurpassed speed, seamless integration, and user-friendly design, the WeldSaver™ 6 Passport is the premier choice for manufacturers looking to increase uptime, reduce scrap, save money, and protect their equipment.“We are excited to introduce the WeldSaver 6 Passport to the market,” said Philip Frausto, Director of Marketing and Sales at Proteus Industries. “It's feature set and breakthrough technology create a new standard for leak detection and coolant expulsion prevention and provide the highest value of any watersaver offering on the automotive welding market.”Experience the Benefits FirsthandDiscover how the WeldSaver 6 Passport can pay for itself in a single use. Contact us today to schedule a demo and learn how this innovative solution can transform your weld cell operations.For more information about the WeldSaver, please visit www.proteusind.com About Proteus Industries Proteus Industries, Inc. is a private, ISO 9001:2015-certified company headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with a design facility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It was founded in 1978 by Jon Heiner and is a leading manufacturer of liquid flow switches, meters, sensors, and control systems for the semiconductor, medical, automotive, and industrial markets.

