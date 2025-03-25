Kristen Cederlind, OT to Speak at SESHA 47th Annual Symposium 2025 in Tempe, Arizona

Musculoskeletal Care for Organizations

DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WorkWell Prevention & Care , a leader in musculoskeletal (MSK) health programs, is proud to announce that Kristen Cederlind, OT, Director of Clinical Services, will be a featured speaker at the SESHA 47th Annual Symposium, taking place April 14-17, 2025, at the Omni Tempe Hotel in Tempe, Arizona.The SESHA Annual Symposium, hosted by the Semiconductor Environmental, Safety & Health Association (SESHA), is the premier event for environmental, safety, and health (ESH) professionals in the high-technology sector. This year’s symposium will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and experts to discuss cutting-edge solutions, emerging technologies, and best practices in ESH for the semiconductor and related industries.Kristen will present on “Beyond Band-Aids: Building Sustainable Ergonomic Solutions Through Participation”, sharing insights from her extensive experience in occupational health. The presentation is scheduled for April 15, 2025 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m., offering attendees a unique opportunity to explore ergonomic options to enhance their safety programs.“We are thrilled to have Kristen represent WorkWell at this informative event,” said Karil Reibold, CEO. “Her expertise in occupational health aligns perfectly with SESHA’s mission to advance safety, sustainability, and innovation in the high-tech industry. This is a fantastic opportunity to share our commitment to employee safety and injury prevention with a global audience of ESH professionals.”For additional details about the SESHA 47th Annual Symposium, including registration and the full agenda, visit www.sesha.org About WorkWellWorkWell helps organizations prevent and treat sprains, strains, and back pain by delivering comprehensive and scalable musculoskeletal health programs as part of their overall safety and wellness programs. We partner with employers to keep employees safe, healthy, and productive by identifying workplace risks, implementing early intervention and proactive ergonomics, providing employee testing and treatment, and ensuring safety compliance. Additionally, our WorkWell training for therapists features world-class courses designed by experienced therapists, equipping professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to support their clients and enhance workplace health outcomes effectively. To learn more, visit us at www.workwell.com

