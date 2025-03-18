WorkWell Prevention & Care Launches New Online On-Demand Work Rehabilitation Certification Course

Musculoskeletal Care for Organizations WR Certification Course

DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WorkWell Prevention & Care , a recognized leader in musculoskeletal (MSK) health programs and training, proudly announces the launch of its Work Rehabilitation Practitioner Certificate Program—an innovative, online, on-demand program designed to revolutionize professional development in work injury prevention, management and rehabilitation. Available as of March 17, 2025, this cutting-edge program delivers world-class training to physical therapists, occupational therapists, and licensed rehabilitation professionals worldwide, anytime and anywhere they choose.Redefining Learning: From Live to On-Demand ExcellenceWorkWell is transforming its renowned training model—once offered solely through live in-person and online sessions—into a dynamic on-demand experience. This evolution unlocks self-paced learning, empowering professionals to master critical skills from a bustling office at midday or their couch at midnight on a Sunday. By blending unmatched MSK expertise with ultimate flexibility, WorkWell sets a new standard for accessible, high-quality education tailored to busy lives.Work Rehabilitation Practitioner Certificate: Empowering Professionals with Flexibility and ImpactHosted on the WorkWell Provider Learning Center, the Work Rehabilitation Practitioner Certificate Program delivers comprehensive, expert-led instruction in all aspects of work rehabilitation, from setting up a clinic, to implementing practical interventions to facilitating safe return-to-work strategies. Designed for ultimate flexibility, this self-paced program equips learners with comprehensive and practical skills to apply to their injured worker population. Upon completion, participants earn the Work Rehabilitation Practitioner Certificate. “Mastery of the content in the Work Rehabilitation program empowers clinicians to better support injured workers in returning to their jobs safely and efficiently – skills which they can use to market services in their communities,” said Kristen Cederlind, OTR/L, WorkWell’s Director of Clinical Services. The course is available now at https://info.workwell.com/wr-certification A Legacy of On-Demand InnovationWorkWell’s on-demand journey began with Ergonomics On-Demand, a pioneering program that redefined flexible learning. A second-generation release in 2025 elevated the experience with enhanced content. The Work Rehabilitation Practitioner Certificate Program marks the latest milestone, with more exciting on-demand releases planned for later this year, solidifying WorkWell’s leadership in high-impact education. “We’re thrilled to introduce the new Work Rehabilitation Certificate Program as a game-changer for healthcare professionals passionate about work injury management,” said Karil Reibold, CEO of WorkWell Prevention & Care. “This on-demand program removes barriers, blending best-in-class training with the freedom to learn on your terms – without compromising quality or impact.”About WorkWellWorkWell helps organizations prevent and treat sprains, strains, and back pain by delivering comprehensive and scalable musculoskeletal health programs as part of their overall safety and wellness programs. We partner with employers to keep employees safe, healthy, and productive by identifying workplace risks, implementing early intervention and proactive ergonomics, providing employee testing and treatment, and ensuring safety compliance. Additionally, our WorkWell training for therapists features world-class courses designed by experienced therapists, equipping professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to support their clients and enhance workplace health outcomes effectively To learn more, visit us at www.workwell.com

