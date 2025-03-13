Author Christian Howard Unveils his Groundbreaking New Book, Is Eternity Already Here?

The cover for Eternity

Blending Quantum Physics and Spirituality he Redefines our Relationship with God

If we want our species to survive, if we are to find meaning in life, if we want to save the world and every sentient being that inhabits it, love is the one and only answer.” — Albert Einstein

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Visionary author Christian Howard is making waves with his latest book Is Eternity Already Here ? It is a bold exploration of spirituality and the human relationship with God through the lens of quantum physics. Readers are hailing the book with comments like –“You will be in awe after reading this book” … “It is a gift to this world, and we are better off because of it" … “this is a book for every one of every faith… "after reading this book, I have a new and exciting perspective on my life..."Howard’s work challenges conventional spiritual perspectives by merging quantum physics with faith. He begins with a fundamental question: What existed before the physical universe? To answer the question, he refers to a basic scientific principle, that nothing in the physical universe can create itself. He points out this means the universe and everything in it had to come from a dimension where physics and universes do not exist. He affirms this is eternity, and for him, this is another name for God. According to Howard, without physics and time, nothing can begin or end, so everything before our universe is always part of an unchanging 100% reality. Howard points out there can only be one eternity, that everything had to come from it, and since it can never lose any parts or be more or less than 100%, all humans, while they are human are at the same time perfect atoms in the 100%, never changing body of God.To illustrate this, Howard references Anita Moorjani’s death experience documented in her book Dying to Be Me. He asserts that Moorjani’s recovery from stage 4 cancer with miracles and being raised from death demonstrate what quantum physicists define as quantum entanglement. In this case, Howard claims the entanglement is between dimensions, between the physical and spiritual worlds. Just as entangled physical particles react simultaneously to any stimulus even if they are on opposite sides of the universe, Howard claims that humans remain “entangled” with their eternal perfect selves in the never-changing body of God. Under the right circumstances, he argues, this connection can manifest healing and transformation in the physical world, including control over life and death. He claims that Anita’s experience is direct evidence of a very real human trans-dimensional relationship.“Quantum physics and spirituality are not opposing forces—they confirm each other,” says Howard. “We are simultaneously human and divine, connected at all times to a greater reality beyond what we perceive.”Is Christian Howard a Spiritual Leader? While some readers see Howard as a spiritual guru for our technological age, he remains focused on spreading knowledge rather than leading followers."My perspective is new, yes, but I don’t claim to be a guru,” he says. “My book will guide you, just as if I were by your side. I’d rather you think of me as like a spare grandpa, Pappy, sharing treasures to enrich your life I’ve stored up for you over my lifetime. Jesus and Einstein both said God is love. We need to remember that just as darkness is an absence of light, evil is an absence of God. We need to live with love and embrace the experience of being human before we return home.”A Life of Diverse ExperiencesHoward’s background is as unconventional as his spiritual insights. He played Sir Bruce in the Warner Bros. film Camelot, is a musician whose song Carnival Bear, sung by Linda Ronstadt, is available on YouTube, and is fluent in multiple languages with the ability to deliver talks in Spanish, French, German, and Russian. With his marketing expertise he helped rebrand major companies, and his passion for auto restoration continues with his classic car business. He also had a passion for flying and flew his own aircraft. He is a father and grandfather. Howard brings a lifetime of diverse experiences to his work.To explore Howard’s insights and order Is Eternity Already Here? visit the link below. He also has a second book of 226 devotional poems available on Amazon. It is titled From my Soul to Yours, the Poem Journeys of a Mystic Mind. He wrote it 50 years ago when like Apple founder Steve Jobs, he was also a devoted follower of Paramahansa Yogananda.It is getting reviews like:“I am blown away at how amazing this book is… these poems had to be inspired by God”… “I truly believe they will inspire and touch many people for generations to come” … “Christian Howard is a remarkable writer, infusing his thoughts with such grace and love that they jump right off the page.”The book showcases artworks contributed by the author's roommate, Keith, who like the author was also a devoted follower of Yogananda and a musician. Samples of the poems and artwork and a link to order the book can be seen at the link below.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.