Kaliber Motors Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kaliber Motors is excited to announce the launch of its crowdfunding campaign to raise $2.5 million in Series A funding! At Kaliber, we are redefining the future of commercial transportation with our AI-integrated electric vehicle, the Kaliber Panther. This AI-integrated walk-in delivery truck is designed to enhance both the driver and vehicle efficiency, promote sustainability, and elevate the everyday experience of delivery drivers.Kaliber Motors is poised to disrupt the commercial transportation industry by combining cutting-edge AI technologies, sleek aerodynamic design, and sustainability in a way that has not been done before. This campaign invites early supporters to join us on our journey to bring this vision to life.In an era of financial market unpredictability, businesses that prioritize stability and deliver tangible long-term investor value stand out. Kaliber Motors is built on solid technology, addressing customers' needs with efficient, reliable, and sustainable logistics solutions. By leveraging advanced AI-integrated technologies, Kaliber Motors maximizes energy usage, enhances driver and vehicle performance, and extends operational range.Amid intensifying competition from international automotive rivals vying for market share, Kaliber Motors proudly embraces its identity as an American company. The Kaliber Panther is meticulously designed, developed, and manufactured in the United States, with projected gross sales revenue surpassing $8.4 billion over the next 10 years.Kaliber Motors is built on solid fundamentals, addressing the need for efficient, reliable, and sustainable logistics solutions. The rise of e-commerce and last-mile delivery services continues to grow, and we are uniquely positioned to cater to this demand. Kaliber Motors leverages AI-integrated vehicle and cargo access through Inteli-Entry, featuring facial, voice, and motion recognition. These cutting-edge AI technologies deliver superior driver and fleet efficiency solutions. National delivery companies managing fleets of over 100,000 walk-in box trucks could leverage this innovation to achieve more than $400 million in annual waste reduction.What makes Kaliber Motors a source of stability is not just our innovative technology but also our strong commitment to cost efficiency and operational excellence. Based in Southern California, our team of experienced automotive engineering leaders bring over 230 years of combined expertise, united by a shared vision to lead in technically innovative, green commercial vehicle solutions. By integrating advanced AI, we ensure that our eco-conscious electric vehicles reduce downtime and increase productivity, all while meeting the evolving needs of our clients.“At Kaliber Motors, we believe the future of mobility should be accessible to everyone. This crowdfunding campaign is more than just a fundraising effort, it is a partnership, a shared vision, and an opportunity for our supporters to help create something truly extraordinary. Together, we can pave the way for an American AI leader in commercial transportation. No matter the size of the investment, your support plays a vital role in building a company poised to lead the AI-driven commercial vehicle industry," said Steven Braido, CEO of Kaliber Motors.The funds raised during this campaign will fuel critical stages of Kaliber's design, development, and prototype preparation. Supporters will also have access to exclusive rewards, sneak peeks of product designs, and the chance to leave their mark on the future of transportation.The crowdfunding campaign, testing the waters, is now live on Wefunder!To discover more about Kaliber Motors and show your support, reserve your spot to invest by visiting: https://wefunder.com/kalibermotors For important disclosures, please refer to: https://help.wefunder.com/testing-the-waters-legal-disclosure About Kaliber Motors: Kaliber Motors is a leader in automotive innovation, dedicated to designing vehicles that drive progress and sustainability. The Kaliber Panther exemplifies the company’s commitment to revolutionizing transportation through cutting-edge technology and environmental stewardship.For more information about Kaliber Motors and its electric commercial trucks, please visit the Company Website: https://www.kalibermotors.com/ Forward Looking Statement: As Kaliber Motors looks ahead, we are excited about future opportunities and remain committed to the pursuit of excellence and delivering value to our customers and stakeholders. Any statements contained in this press release that are not of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding anticipated performance, specifications, and future capabilities, shall be considered forward-looking statements. These statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including but not limited to deviations in performance, specifications, and other factors beyond our control.Contact Us:Kaliber Motors Inc.

