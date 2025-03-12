Revitalizing Downtowns in the Capital Region

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Village of Catskill will receive $10 million in funding as the Capital Region winner of the eighth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and the Town and Village of Greenwich and the Village of Athens will each receive $4.5 million as the Capital Region winners of the third round of NY Forward. For Round 8 of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and Round 3 of the NY Forward Program, each of the state's 10 economic development regions are being awarded $10 million from each program, to make for a total state commitment of $200 million in funding and investments to help communities boost their economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods.

“Investing in the revitalization of our downtowns is important and through these investments we are making them more vibrant destinations for families and visitors, while helping businesses thrive and succeed,” Governor Hochul said. “Communities across the Capital Region will benefit from these investments while also creating a reimagined landscape that includes more housing and opportunities for everyone thanks to our Pro-Housing initiative.”

To receive funding from either the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program — an innovative policy created to recognize and reward municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential. Governor Hochul’s Pro-Housing Communities initiative allocates up to $650 million each year in discretionary funds for communities that pledge to increase their housing supply; to date, 287 communities across New York have been certified as Pro-Housing Communities. This year, Governor Hochul is proposing an additional $100 million in funding to support infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing in Pro-Housing Communities, and $10.5 million for technical assistance to help communities seeking to foster housing growth.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 4,400 units of housing — 1,823 of which are affordable or workforce housing. The programs committed over $8.5 million to 11 projects that provide affordable or free child care and child care worker training. DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art — such as murals and sculptures — and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

$10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award for Catskill

The Village of Catskill offers a singular experience with a combination of striking historical architecture, a pedestrian-scale Main Street and waterfront accessibility with the spectacular Catskill Creek at the center of the community. The walkable one by one-half mile Downtown Creek District encompasses the Village’s central downtown. With a mix of stores, restaurants, businesses, cultural venues and residences, it is the heartbeat for the Village and the broader region. The Village plans to continue expanding downtown offerings and create an even more vibrant and active community. Potential DRI projects being planned include a mix of public and private, from infrastructure improvements to new housing to historic renovations, in order to create new cultural and commercial spaces which together will help further the creative and economic revitalization along this corridor. This will advance the Village’s, and the region’s, broader economic development goals, and breathe new life and energy into Catskill and the region to support a sustainable and enhanced quality of life for residents and visitors.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Greenwich

The Town and Village of Greenwich envision a vibrant, sustainable downtown corridor that serves as the heart of the community and a regional destination. Building on the area’s rich historical character and strong community identity, the Greenwich NY Forward project area will evolve into a walkable, connected district offering a range of commercial, residential and recreational opportunities for residents and visitors alike. The revitalization efforts will focus on enhancing connectivity along the Route 29/Main Street corridor and encouraging transformative infill development that strengthens the local economy. Housing diversity will be expanded to accommodate people of all ages and incomes, supporting Greenwich’s status as a Pro-Housing Community. The NY Forward area also falls within the designated Greenwich Brownfield Opportunity Area, ensuring alignment with long-term planning and community input. This vision preserves Greenwich’s historic charm while embracing modern development opportunities, creating a thriving, inclusive environment where businesses flourish, residents enjoy a high quality of life and visitors are drawn to the area’s unique blend of history, natural beauty and community spirit.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Athens

Athens is a quintessentially charming village with a unique laid-back vibe that sits on the west bank of the Hudson River. It is connected to world class art, culture, recreation and choice of housing that attracts visitors, boaters and artists. The Village has already worked to make downtown more walkable, welcoming, resilient and climate adaptive – making it primed for the NY Forward program. The community’s vision is to remain a welcoming village that celebrates family and community. They plan to do this by upgrading Second Street at the heart of downtown by improving ADA compliance, increasing foot traffic to local businesses and supporting arts and culture; increasing river access; and increasing choice of residences, homes and apartments that are accessible and affordable.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Downtowns all across the State are being reinvigorated thanks to our Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs, and we’re excited for the next round of communities to receive this transformative funding. Catskill, Greenwich and Athens are all exemplary communities that reflect the natural beauty and history of the Capital Region and will benefit tremendously from these programs. I’m looking forward to seeing the projects each of these communities select to improve their downtowns for residents and visitors alike.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "Strategic investments to support and encourage new and sustainable growth in our urban cores has been a pillar of our community development blueprint under Governor Hochul. The funding awarded to Catskill, Athens and Greenwich, when leveraged against the unique local assets of each community, will help to create vibrant spaces that welcome residents and visitors alike."

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “These transformative investments in Catskill, Greenwich and Athens continue the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward's history of revitalizing Capital Region communities through collaboration with local leaders. Thanks to today’s awards, these three communities will soon see increased vibrancy, improved walkability and new housing opportunities. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to smart investments in our State’s regions.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Catskill and Athens are outstanding examples of what rural economic development can do for small upstate communities — drive support into some of the most deserving small businesses around, improve quality of life for local families, strengthen connections to the arts and outdoor recreation, and attract the kind of smart investment that builds lasting opportunity. Receiving the DRI and NY Forward awards is a huge deal for rural areas like ours, and I want to congratulate Catskill and Athens on such an exciting achievement. Greene County has so much to be proud of, and I thank Governor Hochul for recognizing the incredible potential in revitalizing these vibrant communities.”

State Senator Jake Ashby said, “This state investment will enhance Greenwich’s ongoing commitment to building a diversified housing portfolio, revitalizing transportation infrastructure and supporting small business- the tried and true recipe for economic development. Grateful for the fruitful collaboration between Greenwich and state officials.”

Assemblymember Carrie Woerner said, “I would like to thank Governor Hochul for her continued focus on New York’s small towns and villages. The Town and Village of Greenwich have a rich history and a bright future. This NY Forward award will help these communities realize their vision.”

President of the Village of Catskill Board Joseph Kozloski said, “We are deeply honored to receive this award from Governor Hochul and the New York State ESD Team. This recognition not only validates our ongoing efforts to revitalize Catskill but also underscores our commitment to fostering sustainable growth and enhancing our community's quality of life. With the DRI funding, we are excited to further transform our downtown into a vibrant hub that attracts visitors, supports local businesses, and creates new opportunities for our residents. We are grateful for the state's support and look forward to working together”

Village of Athens Mayor Amy Serrago said, "This award is a game-changer for the Village of Athens, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. We’re incredibly grateful to Governor Hochul and the Capital Region Economic Development Council for seeing the potential in our wonderful, historic Hudson River village. NY Forward brings with it the opportunity for a revitalized downtown with a robust cultural community, a climate resilient riverfront park and economic growth through the creation of more affordable homes and better jobs closer to those homes. I’m excited to get to work on making our plans a reality!”

Village of Greenwich Mayor Amanda Hurley said, “The Village and Town of Greenwich are already thriving, and this NY Forward grant will help us build on that success. This investment strengthens our partnership and fuels the momentum of our Comprehensive Plan—enhancing our downtown, expanding housing opportunities, and supporting local businesses. We are excited to continue shaping a future where Greenwich remains a vibrant, welcoming, and sustainable community for all. Thank you to Governor Hochul and the State of New York for believing in our vision.”

Capital Region Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Ruth Mahoney and Dr. Havidán Rodríguez said, “Catskill, Greenwich and Athens showcase the region’s history, charm and spectacular landscapes, and the DRI and NY Forward awards will help to create places that are even more inviting. These Capital Region communities will each bring to life plans for strategic improvements that will create additional housing, better connectivity and dynamic downtowns that fuel new economic opportunity.”

Catskill, Greenwich and Athens will now begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize their downtowns. A Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders will lead the eﬀort, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners. The Strategic Investment Plan will guide the investment of DRI and NY Forward grant funds in revitalization projects that are poised for implementation, will advance the community’s vision for their downtown and that can leverage and expand upon the state's investment.

The Capital Region Regional Economic Development Council conducted a thorough and competitive review process of proposals submitted from communities throughout the region and considered all criteria before recommending these communities as nominees.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through eight rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $900 million to 89 communities across every region of the State.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through three rounds, the NY Forward program will have awarded a total of $300 million to 60 communities across every region of the State.