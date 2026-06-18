Governor Hochul Announces Permanent Protection of 2,800 Feet of Seneca Lake Shoreline With Purchase of Former Babcock-Hovey Scout Camp

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the acquisition of 284 acres at the former Babcock-Hovey Scout Camp in the Town of Ovid, Seneca County. Supported by the New York State Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act, the property is the latest add to the more than 70,000 acres of land preserved under the Governor’s leadership and boosts ongoing State efforts to conserve 30 percent of lands and waters by 2030.

“Babcock-Hovey is a gem along Seneca Lake, and this conservation achievement is a prime example of how the historic Bond Act is helping expand public access and protect drinking water in the Finger Lakes,” Governor Hochul said. “By protecting this waterfront from development and connecting it to existing public lands, New York State will continue the camp’s legacy of affordable outdoor recreation for generations to come.”

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) acquired the property for more than $5.9 million from the Boy Scouts of America through the New York State Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act (Bond Act). Adjoining DEC’s existing Willard Wildlife Management Area (WMA), the parcel will nearly triple the available land dedicated to wildlife conservation and public use. This parcel will be managed for expanded recreational access, protection of critical drinking water sources, and enhancement of ecosystem resilience.

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “The former Babcock-Hovey Scout camp protects habitat and drinking water while helping continue the community’s connections and access to Seneca Lake. DEC is grateful for the partnership that helped this Bond Act investment contribute to Governor Hochul's affordable outdoor recreation initiatives by securing more than a mile of picturesque shoreline and complementing our adjacent wildlife management area.”

Seneca Lake contains approximately 4.2 trillion gallons of water, almost as much as all the other Finger Lakes combined. The lake serves as the drinking water supply for nearly 100,000 people, including the towns of Geneva, Watkins Glen, Waterloo and Ovid. The protection of Babcock-Hovey protects the lake from nutrient and sediment inputs related to potentially detrimental land use practices.

The parcel includes cabins, lodges, a mess hall, a shooting range, a swimming pool, a fully stocked pond, and a dock to Seneca Lake. Located between DEC’s Willard Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and the New York State Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation’s Bonavista State Park, DEC’s acquisition will significantly enhance public access to outdoor recreation and provide permanent protection for 2,800 feet of Seneca Lake shoreline.

To ensure protection of public safety, the property will be temporarily closed to visitors while DEC makes important infrastructure improvements and develops opportunities for future public uses. DEC is committed to keeping the community informed throughout the process and will provide more information as it becomes available.

New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Kathy Moser said, "Seneca Lake is one of New York’s most valuable natural resources and a premier destination for outdoor recreation. This newly conserved property on the lake’s eastern shore expands upon the nearly four miles of shoreline already protected by New York State Parks at nearby Sampson State Park and Bonavista State Golf Course. These new public lands will create affordable recreational opportunities for New York families while advancing Governor Hochul’s ‘Get Offline, Get Outside’ initiative, which encourages residents to put down electronic devices, connect with nature and experience the outdoors.”

Seneca Waterways Council, Scouting America Scout Executive and CEO Jonathan P. Widmark said, “Babcock-Hovey has long been a place where generations of Scouts learned to appreciate, respect, and care for the natural world. While this transition is emotional for many in our Scouting community, we are grateful that New York State and the DEC recognize the environmental significance of this property and are committed to protecting it for the future. We are also encouraged that Scouts will still be able to use the property in some capacity, while opening the land for broader public use and continued stewardship.”

New York is maximizing State resources to help contribute to the 30x30 Initiative, helping conserve 30 percent of lands and waters by 2030. The acquisition complements DEC’s Northern Finger Lakes Unit Management Plan and the New York State Open Space Conservation Plan.

New York's Commitment to Water Quality

New York State continues to increase its historic investments in water infrastructure. Governor Hochul set the national standard with a transformational $3.75 billion water infrastructure investment plan, which would bring total clean water investments to $10 billion since 2017. The funding is in addition to other substantial water quality investments, including the historic $450 million Environmental Protection Fund and $4.2 billion Bond Act, which is advancing historic levels of funding to update aging water infrastructure and protect water quality, strengthen communities' ability to withstand severe storms and flooding, reduce air pollution and lower climate-altering emissions, restore habitats, and preserve outdoor spaces and local farms. For more information and to sign up for grant updates, go to environmentalbondact.ny.gov.