Dr. Michael L. Goldberg Awarded As 2024 FL Top Doc

Dr. Michael L. Goldberg

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FL Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Michael L. Goldberg of MedVantage Primary Care for 2024.FL Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Michael L. Goldberg of MedVantage Primary Care for 2024 based on merit. Dr. Goldberg is a board-certified internist based in Boynton Beach, Florida, and the founder of MedVantage Primary Care. His practice offers a full spectrum of services, from primary care and chronic condition management to preventative medicine and acute care, all designed to help patients achieve and maintain their best health through personalized, high-quality care.Dr. Goldberg brings a unique and diverse perspective to his medical practice. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Cornell University in 2004, followed by a Master of Science in Biology from New York University in 2006. His passion for learning led him to explore a variety of fields—including law, IT, and even professional swing dancing—before discovering his true calling in medicine.Graduating with the highest honors from Ross University School of Medicine in 2016, Dr. Goldberg then completed his residency in internal medicine at Staten Island University Hospital. He initially joined a respected practice in Nanuet, New York, before relocating to Florida in 2022. Today, Dr. Goldberg is committed to making a meaningful impact in the lives of his patients through his personalized, compassionate approach and dedication to improving health.To learn more about Dr. Goldberg, please click here: https://fltopdocs.com/doctors/dr-michael-l-goldberg/

