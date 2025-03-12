Project Alive ED Recognized for Transformative Leadership in Rare Disease Advocacy During Women’s History Month

Project Alive's Executive Director Kristin McKay

Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.- Margaret Mead

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – As the nation celebrates Women’s History Month, it is essential to recognize the trailblazing women who are making an impact in healthcare and advocacy. Among them is Kristin McKay the Executive Director of Project Alive , whose unwavering dedication to the rare disease community is changing lives and advancing medical research.Under Kristin McKay’s leadership, Project Alive has become a beacon of hope for families affected by Hunter syndrome , a rare genetic disorder. Her commitment to advocating for patients, raising critical funds for research, and fostering a supportive community has positioned her as a powerful force in the fight against rare diseases. Her tireless energy continues to advance the goal of solving and eliminating Hunter Syndrome.This fight is very personal for Kristin. Her brother Zach passed away from Hunter Syndrome at the age of 19. Her 6-year-old son Charlie has Hunter Syndrome.Throughout her tenure, Kristin McKay has spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives, including funding innovative gene therapy research, increasing public awareness, and ensuring that families have access to crucial resources. Her efforts have not only propelled Project Alive’s mission forward but have also inspired other women leaders in the nonprofit and healthcare sectors to drive change.Her leadership is a testament to the resilience, passion, and tenacity that define so many women in the fight for medical advancements and patient advocacy. As we reflect on the remarkable achievements of women throughout history, Kristin McKay’s contributions to the rare disease community stand as a powerful reminder of what is possible through courage and commitment.For more information about Project Alive and how you can support its mission, visit projectalive.org.Media Contact:Mike Mena310-913-0625mike@ileanainternational.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.