The Kilgoris Project Announces Zach Carpenter New President

International Organization Promotes New Leadership from Within

At TKP, our commitment to community partnership drives everything we do. It has been a privilege to see the profound impact we’ve made together with the Kilgoris community.” — Zach Carpenter, President at The Kilgoris Project

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kilgoris Project (TKP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Zach Carpenter as the organization’s new President. Zach brings a wealth of experience, dedication, and leadership to this new role, having served with TKP for the past five years and significantly contributing to the organization's growth and success.Zach has been integral to TKP's progress, particularly in areas of finance, operations, and community partnerships. Under his leadership, TKP has expanded from 12 to 16 schools, overseeing the investment of over $760,000 in infrastructure, including classrooms, teacher housing, and clean water wells. His commitment to financial transparency, operational efficiency, and public visibility has helped position TKP for sustainable growth and increased impact.“I am both honored and deeply grateful to step into the role of President at The Kilgoris Project,” said Zach Carpenter. “At TKP, our commitment to community partnership drives everything we do. It has been a privilege to see the profound impact we’ve made together with the Kilgoris community, and I look forward to building on that success. As we move forward, we will remain dedicated to our standards of excellence, ensuring we continue to build rising futures for students, their families, and their communities.”Zach’s vision for TKP emphasizes collaboration, trust, and community-driven development. He is committed to strengthening relationships with both local communities and international partners to ensure TKP’s continued success and impact.Before joining TKP, Zach worked in the financial services industry and holds a degree in Corporate Finance and Investment Analysis from Colorado State University. His servant leadership style aligns perfectly with TKP’s mission to build rising futures through education, and his deep personal connection to the Kilgoris community fuels his passion for this important work.The TKP Board of Directors is confident that Zach’s leadership will continue to drive the organization’s mission forward and further enhance the impact of TKP’s programs in Kenya.About The Kilgoris ProjectThe Kilgoris Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing quality education and community development in Kilgoris, Kenya. Through a model of community partnership, TKP provides over 2,300 students with outstanding education opportunities from a holistic approach; including healthcare, infrastructure, nutrition, and clean water.

